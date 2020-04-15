Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Relief Checks Begin, New Suburban Mask Requirement

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Many in Illinois began receiving their coronavirus relief payments in their bank accounts Wednesday.

But who is eligible and how much could you receive? Details below.

Meanwhile, a new mask requirement in a Chicago suburb has put even stronger restrictions for those heading outside during Illinois' statewide stay-at-home order.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 15):

Coronavirus Relief Payments Begin Appearing in Bank Accounts

Millions of Americans are eligible for "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill and some began seeing those checks appear in their bank accounts Wednesday.

Tax filers with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 above the $75,000/$150,000 thresholds. Single filers with income exceeding $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers with no children are not eligible.

Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive an economic impact payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples. Parents also receive $500 for each qualifying child.

For more on your check, click here.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Update on COVID-19 in the City

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to hold a live update alongside Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady Wednesday afternoon "to provide an update on COVID-19."

What exactly she plans to discuss remains unclear.

The announcement will be streamed live in the player above beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

Skokie Business Employees, Customers Must Wear Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Beginning Thursday, all individuals visiting businesses in suburban Skokie will be required to wear cloth face coverings.

According to the village’s website, Mayor George Van Dusen signed an emergency directive Tuesday requiring the wearing of masks “while working at or patronizing a business open to the public.”

The emergency directive includes grocery stores, restaurants, hardware stores, financial institutions, pharmacies, group homes and more.