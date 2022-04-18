Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Quarantine Guidance, County Transmission Metrics

There's a new warning from Illinois health officials as the state's COVID cases continue to increase, but what should you know about the quarantine and exposure guidance as cases rise?

So far, one Illinois county is listed above the rest of Illinois for transmission risks.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Here's How Long You Could Be Contagious After COVID-19 Exposure

While the U.S. experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant earlier this year, cases are slowly climbing again, mainly due to the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant, leading health officials to issue warnings.

Illinois' health department last week said residents "should be paying close attention to conditions in their local communities" and urged vaccinations and booster shots for eligible populations.

For those who contract COVID, there may be unanswered questions.

As COVID Cases Rise in Illinois, Here's What to Do if You Are Exposed or Test Positive

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning Thursday of increasing cases across the state, advising residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take precautions as needed.

The health department said residents "should be paying close attention to conditions in their local communities" and urged vaccinations and booster shots for eligible populations.

All But 1 of Illinois' 102 Counties Seeing Low COVID Community Levels: CDC

While state health officials assert COVID cases are slowly rising across Illinois, some areas have seen progress in recent days, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, all 102 counties, except for one, were experiencing low community levels, the least severe of the three levels to describe COVID community transmission, as defined by the CDC.

Chicago Travel Advisory: COVID Precautions Urged in 6% of US. Here's Where

The Chicago Department of Public Health is advising residents who travel to areas of the country deemed medium or high COVID-19 risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take precautions against the disease, according to a travel advisory update Friday.

CDPH issued recommendations following the latest update to the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, which lists 5.9% of counties in the U.S. and Puerto Risk as medium or high risk for COVID.

FDA Authorizes First COVID Breath Test. Here's What to Know

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for what it said is the first device that can detect COVID-19 in breath samples.

The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer test, which can provide results in less than three minutes, must be carried out under the supervision of a licensed health care provider.

From how accurate the device is to how frequently some say it will be used, here's what you need to know.

Here's the One Illinois County Ranked at Medium Risk for COVID Transmission

While COVID-19 metrics have either improved or remained stable throughout most of Illinois in the past week, at least one county has seen a rise in community spread of the virus.

As of Friday, Champaign County was listed as a medium level for COVID transmission, compared to the 101 other counties in Illinois, which were said to be experiencing low community levels.

Symptoms, CDC Guidelines and More: What to Know as COVID Cases Rise in Illinois

As COVID-19 cases take an uptick in Illinois, health officials are monitoring symptoms, updating guidelines and evaluating precautions to ensure areas remain at low transmissibility levels.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning as coronavirus case rates are "slowly rising in many areas of the state," saying residents "should be paying close attention to conditions in their local communities."

In the same notice, the health agency urged vaccinations and booster shots for eligible populations.

Here's what to know as cases continue to rise.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 14K New Cases, 45 Deaths in Last Week as Cases Continue to Climb

Illinois health officials reported 14,049 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 45 additional deaths, marking a small increase in cases following weeks of decline, but a continued decline in deaths.

The previous week, 10,786 the state reported and 71 deaths. The week before that, 8,426 new cases and 87 deaths were reported.

When Could COVID Vaccine Be Available for Kids Under 5? The Latest on Timing

COVID vaccines for children under the age of 5 took a major step forward last month as many parents anxiously await approval for the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination, but little has been heard since.

With cases of the omicron subvariant BA.2 on the rise across the U.S. and restrictions largely lifted across much of the U.S., parents of children still not eligible for vaccination are wondering when their time might come.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.

While the race is on to get the youngest members of the population vaccinated, which vaccine will work best and when might one be approved?

Illinois Health Department Issues Warning With COVID Cases 'Slowly Rising' in State

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday issued a warning as COVID case rates are "slowly rising in many areas of the state."

The health department said residents "should be paying close attention to conditions in their local communities" and urged vaccinations and booster shots for eligible populations.

Illinois Changes Which COVID Metrics It Tracks. Here's What to Look for Now

Illinois has long been documenting and reporting statewide COVID case and test positivity rates throughout the pandemic, but now the state will now be tracking a different set of data.

In what health officials say is an effort to align with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health will no longer track case and test positivity rates.

Instead, the department will now look at these metrics.