Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Pritzker Mask Mandate Changes, Are You Still Protected?

Changes to an executive order in Illinois led to a flurry of guideline shifts for masking on public transit across Chicago and the state.

Will you still need to wear one and if so, where?

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Are Masks Required Anywhere in Chicago? From Airlines, to Public Transit, to Uber - Here's the Latest

After Florida judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's travel mask mandate —which had been set to end May 3— earlier this week, confusion arose not only across state lines and agencies, but across Illinois as a whole.

That's partly because the state of Illinois was under an executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, set to expire April 30, that required residents and visitors to wear masks on public transportation and in public transportation hubs.

But by Tuesday afternoon, the language in that executive order had already changed.

Here's a breakdown of what all the changes look like, at the federal and local level.

Mixed Reactions Greet Illinois' Decision to Lift Mask Mandates for Public Transit, Airports

A day after a federal judge overturned a mask mandate put in place for planes, trains and buses, the state of Illinois has now followed suit, announcing that facial coverings will now be optional on all forms of transportation.

Many commuters who take buses and trains in Chicago had to wear their masks to work on Tuesday morning, but by the end of the day that mandate had been lifted, leading to mixed reactions from residents.

Will a Mask Protect You If Others Aren't Wearing One?

As travelers begin shedding masks in many public transportation settings, questions over safety concerns, particularly for those who cannot be vaccinated yet or those who are immunocompromised, are being raised.

Will wearing a mask protect you if no one else is wearing one?

Masks No Longer Required at O'Hare and Midway, Chicago Department of Aviation Says

After a judge in Florida overturned a federal mask mandate on public transit and in airports, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker changed an executive order in Illinois surrounding travel mask requirements,; Chicago officials announced Tuesday that facial coverings will no longer be required at the city’s airports.

According to the statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation, masks will no longer be required at O’Hare and Midway airports, effective immediately.

Illinois to Lift Travel Mask Mandate to Align With Judge's Ruling, Gov. Pritzker Says

One day after a judge voided a federal mask mandate for travel and public transportation, Illinois' governor announced he will remove travel masking requirements from a statewide mandate as well.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will revise his executive order to lift travel mask requirements across the state and "align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation."

Travel Mask Mandate: Masks No Longer Required on These US Airlines

Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's current national mask mandate on airplanes and mass public transit.

The 59-page ruling from the Florida judge said the CDC failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left it fatally flawed.

Based on that ruling, here's a look at which major U.S. airlines are lifting their mask mandates for domestic flights.

CDC COVID Quarantine Guidelines: What to Do if You Were Exposed or Test Positive

What should you do if you or someone you have been in close contact with tests positive for coronavirus? How long are you contagious, how long should you quarantine for and when should you get tested?

With COVID cases slowly rising in Illinois and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.

Here's a look at the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you test positive or believe you were exposed to someone who has. This guidance was most recently updated at the end of March.

COVID by the Numbers: Illinois Cases Rising, but Hospitalizations Remain Steady

Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in the state of Illinois, but hospitalizations and ICU admissions have remained mostly steady in recent weeks, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of Monday, the state of Illinois is now averaging 2,191 new cases of coronavirus per day. That represents an increase of 25% in the last week, with the average number of new daily cases rising from 1,753 on April 11.

How Long After Exposure Could COVID Symptoms Start?

As cases of the coronavirus begin to rise in Illinois and parts of the U.S., due in part to the now-dominant BA.2 omicron subvariant, the risk for being exposed to someone with COVID is also slowly climbing. But when might symptoms first appear following a potential exposure?

When is the Best Time to Get Tested After COVID Exposure?

Testing is an important part of both quarantine and isolation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following exposure to someone with coronavirus. But when is the best time to get tested for COVID if you've been exposed?

Changes sparked by the omicron variant resulted in new guidance from the CDC last year, which shifted the timing for isolation and quarantine.

Symptoms, CDC Guidelines and More: What to Know as COVID Cases Rise in Illinois

As COVID-19 cases take an uptick in Illinois, health officials are monitoring symptoms, updating guidelines and evaluating precautions to ensure areas remain at low transmissibility levels.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning as coronavirus case rates are "slowly rising in many areas of the state," saying residents "should be paying close attention to conditions in their local communities."

In the same notice, the health agency urged vaccinations and booster shots for eligible populations.

Here's what to know as cases continue to rise.

When Could COVID Vaccine Be Available for Kids Under 5? The Latest on Timing

COVID vaccines for children under the age of 5 took a major step forward last month as many parents anxiously await approval for the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination, but little has been heard since.

With cases of the omicron subvariant BA.2 on the rise across the U.S. and restrictions largely lifted across much of the U.S., parents of children still not eligible for vaccination are wondering when their time might come.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.

While the race is on to get the youngest members of the population vaccinated, which vaccine will work best and when might one be approved?

Here's what we know so far.