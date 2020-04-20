Illinois Coronavirus Updates: PPE, Reopening Debate, Mask Mandates

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Illinois continues to battle a rise in coronavirus cases with 10 days left of a statewide stay-at-home order.

Amid questions over how long the stay-at-home order will last, some public officials are calling on the governor to begin reopening the state. Others are issuing their own orders to residents requiring face coverings in public places.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 20):

More Chicago Suburbs Issue Mask Requirements in Public Places

More Chicago suburbs are issuing orders requiring residents to cover their faces when in public spaces like grocery stores.

Most recently, the mayor of north suburban Niles on Monday issued an executive directive effective immediately requiring face covering for "individuals engaging in any activity outside their place of residence when other people are present." The order includes things like shopping for groceries or working in or visiting businesses that are open to the public. It does not apply to things like outdoor exercise or driving alone in a personal vehicle, however.

Highland Park, Wilmette and Northbrook issued similar directives over the weekend.

Skokie, Cicero and Glenview all began some of the first such orders last week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker now recommends residents wear masks if they must go outside during the stay-at-home order. Here is an easy no-sew face mask with items you probably already have at home.

Second Airlift of PPE Scheduled to Arrive in Illinois Monday

A second shipment of personal protective equipment was scheduled to arrive in Illinois Monday to assist in the fight against the deadly coronavirus, according to the governor.

The airlifted shipment of millions of masks, gloves and other equipment was expected to arrive via cargo plane from China, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Sunday.

The Illinois National Guard will handle the logistics of all the personal protective equipment in that airlift, Pritzker said, coordinating distribution to healthcare workers and first responders who need it most.

Chicago Mayor to Update on Racial Equity Rapid Response Team

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide an update on the latest efforts by the Racial Equity Rapid Response Team "to mitigate the racialized outcomes present in the COVID-19 crisis."

The update is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Northern Illinois Mayors Ask Governor to Allow Reopening

Five northern Illinois mayors have asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the authority to reopen businesses next month, urging local control over restrictions and “common sense modifications” to a statewide stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

The request comes as protests over the restrictions have taken place at state capitals, including a handful of people demonstrating Sunday in Springfield.

Pritzker said he's continually evaluating a possible extension of the order, which expires April 30, as other states have done.

Suburban Community Mourns Death of Student Likely Caused by Coronavirus

Students and their family members on Sunday reacted to the death of a northwest suburban student whose passing was likely a result of complications related to the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

The student’s death was confirmed in a letter sent to parents on Saturday by Arlington Heights District 214 Superintendent Dr. David R. Schuler.

In that letter, Schuler said, “It is my unfortunate responsibility to inform you of the passing of one of our students likely due to complications related to COVID 19.”