Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Phase 4 Preparations, Pritzker to Deliver Update

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to deliver another coronavirus update Thursday, two days after his previous briefing in which he announced new guidelines for schools to return to in-person learning in the fall.

His briefing will come as Chicago and the state look to enter phase four of their respective reopening plans on Friday, lifting more restrictions and allowing industries to continue to reopen.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (June 25):

Gov. Pritzker to Deliver COVID-19 Update

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was scheduled to deliver an update on the state's COVID-19 pandemic and response Thursday, according to his public schedule. The news conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. CST from the Thompson Center in Chicago.

He last held a coronavirus-related news conference on Tuesday, during which he laid out a framework for schools across Illinois to return to in-person learning in the fall with new guidelines and restrictions.

Pritzker's news conference can be viewed live in the video player above beginning at around 2:30 p.m.

Illinois Set to Enter Phase 4 Friday

All four regions of Illinois are set to enter phase four of the "Restore Illinois" plan on Friday.

This next phase allows for the reopening or expansion of several industries, including indoor dining at restaurants, health and fitness, movies and theaters, museums and zoos and more. It also increases the size of gatherings that are allowed from 10 people to a maximum of 50 people.

The following safety guidelines and regulations will be put in place Friday, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office:

Meetings and events: Venues and meeting spaces can resume with the lesser of up to 50 people OR 50% of overall room capacity. Multiple groups are permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups. This includes activities such as conferences and weddings.

Indoor and Outdoor recreation: Revised guidelines to allow select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks), as well as clubhouses to reopen. Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers OR 50% of facility capacity with outdoor recreation allowing group sizes of up to 50, and permitting multiple groups given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Indoor Dining: Indoor dining can reopen with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity.

Museums: Can reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; museums should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Zoos: Can reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits, indoor exhibits, and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; zoos should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Cinema and Theatre: Indoor seated theaters, cinemas, and performing arts centers to allow admission of the lesser of up to 50 guests OR 50% of overall theater or performance space capacity (applies to each screening room); outdoor capacity limited to 20% of overall theater or performance space capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Outdoor seated spectator events: Outdoor spectator sports can resume with no more than 20% of seating capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Film production: Allow no more than 50% of sound stage or filming location capacity; crowd scenes should be limited to 50 people or fewer.

Youth and Recreational Sports: Revised guidelines allow competitive gameplay and tournaments; youth and recreational sports venues can operate at 50% of facility capacity, 20% seating capacity for spectators, and group sizes up to 50 with multiple groups permitted during practice and competitive games given venues have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Health and fitness centers: Revised guidelines allow gyms to open at 50% capacity and allow group fitness classes of up to 50 people with new safety guidelines for indoors, with multiple groups permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups.

Day camps: Water-based activities permitted in accordance with IDPH guidelines; no more than 50% of facility capacity with group size of no more than 15 participants in a group, unless participants changing weekly.

Illinois Reports 715 New Coronavirus Cases, 64 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Illinois’ positivity rate on coronavirus test results ticked up slightly on Wednesday, as the state reported 715 new coronavirus cases and 64 additional confirmed deaths.

According to state health officials, the positivity rate over the last seven days moved up slightly on Wednesday, settling at 3 percent. In previous days that rate had been at 2 percent, but with a slight increase in positive tests over the last 24 hours, the number moved back up.

In all, 138,540 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Illinois, along with 6,770 deaths.

Illinois Not Planning to Require Visitors From COVID Hotspots to Quarantine, Pritzker Says

With other states implementing a mandatory quarantine on visitors from viral hotspots, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says such a move isn't being planned for Illinois, but he didn't rule it out for the future.

The governor said guidance from health officials and scientists has not yet indicated such a move is necessary in Illinois, as cases have continued on a downward trend.

"That's not something that we are looking at implementing right now," he said. "Going forward, if we got the advice to do it we might."

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said Wednesday they will implement a mandatory quarantine on visitors to their states from viral hotspots, part of a coordinated effort to sustain low local infection rates as coronavirus cases surge to two-month highs across nearly half of the country.

The quarantine applies to people coming from states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average, or with a 10% or higher positivity rate over seven days.

As of Wednesday, states over the threshold were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

"New York and New Jersey and Connecticut have been through an awful lot," Pritzker said. "Really a tragic, tragic situation and I can understand why they might feel a need when they see other places on the rise and they're actually keeping the rates down."

DCEO Releases Applications for Grants for Illinois Businesses

Applications are now being accepted for a series of grants aimed at helping Illinois businesses hit hard by both the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest that left many stores damaged.

The Business Interruption and Rebuild Distressed Communities grants, which total $85 million, will aim to bring relief to thousands of businesses affected by the ongoing pandemic, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The first round of the new business interruption grants program will include $60 million given to 3,500 businesses "that experienced losses or business interruption because they closed or severely restricted their operations as a result of COVID-19," according to DCEO. Businesses eligible for the grant include restaurants, bars, barbershops, salons, and health and fitness centers. Businesses which have had reports of recent property damage due to civil unrest can also apply.

For the first wave of funding, businesses that "experienced extreme hardship, demonstrated by losses in excess of the grant amount since March" will be prioritized. In order to be considered, businesses must also have been in operation for at least three months prior to March 2020.

The grants will range between $10,000 and $20,000, depending on business type and other eligibility criteria. Applications are due by July 7.

More information can be found here.

What is Phase 5 and When Might We Get There?

Plenty of changes are expected as Illinois enters phase four of its reopening plan at the end of the week, but what about the next and final phase?

The answer is, the state could remain in phase four for some time.

Under Illinois' reopening plan, the only way phase five will begin is with a vaccine, a widely available and highly effective treatment, or with the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period.

"When can everything go back to what it was like in January or December or October, November, October? The answer is that, you know, that's an answer that scientists would tell you, and that I'm listening to, which is it takes it either a very effective... what you're referring to is a therapeutic treatment that will keep people out of the hospital and make it more like just having the flu at home, or a vaccine and I think we're all desperately watching, hoping, praying that there will be something developed in the near future," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "But you know, you talk about phase five, you could call it whatever you like, this is just a question about whether or not you know, can we get back to what we all knew as normal, you know, before this year, and I think the answer is what I just said. Call it what you like - phase five or back to normalcy - but that's what it would be."

Not until phase five will conventions, festivals and large events be permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation reopen.