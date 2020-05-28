Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Phase 3 Preparations, ‘Recovery Rate’ Data Released

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

In one day, Illinois will enter its next phase of reopening, bringing back gyms, salons, daycare centers and more.

Health officials remain cautiously optimistic about the statewide numbers but fear a surge as the state begins to reopen further.

Chicagoans will have to wait until at least early June before they will see an easing of restrictions.

But could changes be in store for the city's plan? The mayor is set to update.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 28):

Chicago Mayor to Deliver Update on City's Phase 3 Reopening Plan

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to hold a press conference Thursday to update on the city's plan for phase three of reopening.

The event is set to take place at 1 p.m. and will include Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Cook County Courts Extend COVID-19 Precautions Into July, Further Delaying Most Criminal, Civil Cases

The Circuit Court of Cook County is set to postpone most civil and criminal cases another month as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to hear new cases and hold emergency hearings.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans is currently postponing most cases until May 31, but is expected on Thursday to extend the modified schedule order to July 6, Office of the Chief Judge Pat Milhizer said in a statement.

The current order allows for emergency and criminal pretrial hearings to be held on the online videoconference application Zoom. Seven court rooms currently broadcast proceedings publicly on YouTube.

Cook County Reaches ‘Grim Milestone’: More Deaths in 5 Months of 2020 Than in All of 2019

Cook County has seen more deaths in the first half of 2020 than it had in all of 2019, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced.

In a statement calling it a “grim milestone,” Preckwinkle said the Cook County medical examiner’s office has counted 6,600 deaths so far this year. In 2019, the office had a total of 6,274 deaths all year.

Since first death from COVID-19 in Cook County on March 16, the office has counted 3,700 deaths from the disease.

COVID-19 Cases in Chicago Police Department Reach 551

Chicago police announced three more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the department to 551.

Of the confirmed cases, 521 are officers and 30 are civilian employees, police said.

Thirty other employees reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm those cases, police said.

Worker at Springfield Arena Where Illinois Legislative Session Held Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An employee who worked at the arena where the Illinois House held its special legislative session last week has tested positive for coronavirus, according to House Speaker Michael Madigan’s chief of staff.

In a memo sent out Wednesday, Jessica Basham said that an employee who worked at the arena tested positive for the illness after the session of the legislature. The employee worked one shift at the arena during the session on May 21, but was not located in a space that was used for the special session or in the public viewing area.

According to the memo, it does not appear that the employee had any interaction with any legislators or staffers during the session.

Illinois Health Officials Provide ‘Recovery Rate’ Data for COVID-19 Cases

In recent days, Illinois health officials have begun posting a “recovery rate” on their coronavirus data website, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker discussed the new addition to the state statistics on Wednesday.

During his daily coronavirus press briefing, Pritzker said that the percentage was designed to relay the message that a COVID-19 diagnosis “is not a death sentence,” and that a vast majority of individuals who test positive for the disease recover.

“What we’re trying to do is to make sure that people understand that when you get COVID-19, it’s not a death sentence,” Pritzker said. “In fact, about 80 percent of people who get COVID-19 experience mild-to-moderate symptoms, then recover. It’s really 20 percent or so that get it and have something more serious.”

Pritzker to Switch to Weekly Coronavirus Press Briefings, Spokesperson Confirms

Since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an emergency declaration amid the coronavirus pandemic, he has been conducting frequent press conferences to keep residents informed on the state’s response to the virus.

Until now.

According to a spokesperson for the governor, Pritzker will no longer conduct press briefings throughout the week, but will instead conduct briefings weekly.

Pritzker Says He’ll Sign Bill Allowing Sale of Cocktails for Takeout or Delivery

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he will sign a bill allowing restaurants and bars to sell mixed drinks and cocktails in to-go containers.

Pritzker made the announcement during a coronavirus press briefing this week, saying he approves of the legislation, which will allow restaurants and bars to sell to-go containers of mixed drinks and cocktails.

The Illinois House and Senate passed the bill with overwhelming majorities over the weekend, sending the legislation to the governor’s desk.

Suburban Businesses Detail Plans to Reopen as Phase Three Nears

Hundreds of restaurants and retailers are preparing to reopen in Phase Three of the “Restore Illinois” plan, and owners across the region are eager to get back to work.

In suburban Aurora, city leaders have crafted their own set of guidelines, giving equal opportunity to bars and restaurants who may not have an outdoor area suitable for seating under the auspices of the “Restore Illinois” plan.

Under that plan, restaurants and bars can reopen their outdoor seating area, with at least six feet between tables and servers and bartenders wearing masks.

The city is allowing restaurants to close off 25 percent of their parking lots in order to gain more space for outdoor seating.

Suburban Burr Ridge is using its own unique strategies to help business owners, footing the bills to give restaurants tented areas and outdoor space so that they can serve more customers.

Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan is expected to begin Friday, Under the terms of the plan, restaurants and bars can open outdoor seating areas, while all non-essential retailers will be allowed to open their doors with social distancing guidelines and capacity limits in place.

Personal care services, including hair salons and tattoo shops, will also be allowed to reopen under the plan, which is being implemented as the state continues to make progress in lowering its overall positivity rate, trimming its number of COVID-related hospitalizations and lowering the number of patients requiring ventilators.