Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Outdoor Seating Rules, Outbreak Questions

Major changes were made to phase three of Illinois' reopening plan, but how will they work?

As of Thursday, much of the state is on track to enter its next phase of reopening in less than 10 days.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 21):

Lightfoot, CDPH to Announce Mental Health Supports for Chicago Residents

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to join Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady to announce "a package of mental health supports for Chicago residents who may be facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Chicago's City Hall.

Illinois Supreme Court Says Circuit Courts Can Return to Normal June 1

The Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order allowing circuit courts to return to normal operations beginning June 1, as state officials reported the number of coronavirus deaths rose to 4,525.

In the order, the high court leaves to the chief judges of each of Illinois' 24 judicial circuits to implement plans for reopening based on specific factors. The justices urge social distancing measures remain in place and a way found to reduce the number of people physically present in court facilities.

The Supreme Court on March 17 ordered state judges to limit in-person proceedings to essential cases and delay other matters. The court also ordered the shift of a sizable share of the courts’ business to videoconferencing platforms.

Suburban Restaurants to Get Boost From Towns After Pritzker’s Rule Changes

Restaurants and bars hoping to move up their reopening timetable got some welcome news on Wednesday as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that businesses would be able to reopen with outdoor seating, and several communities already have plans in place to maximize the opportunity to bring in more customers.

According to the governor, restaurants and bars will be allowed to open outdoor seating areas beginning at the start of Phase Three of the “Restore Illinois” plan. Numerous restrictions will be enforced, including keeping tables six feet apart and requiring servers to wear masks, but the change is welcome news to many owners.

Now, plans in communities like Burr Ridge and Arlington Heights could become the new standard as businesses hope to open up outdoor seating areas in order to welcome their customers back.

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso already had a plan in the works to allow for outdoor seating before Pritzker’s announcement, but is pleased about the new rule changes.

Restaurants will be allowed to open seating areas in parking lots. Tables will be placed six feet apart, as per the Illinois Department of Public Health Requirements, but there will be no servers.

Meanwhile, Arlington Heights’ new program, dubbed “Arlington Alfresco,” will also look to take advantage of the new policies.

Under the plan, some streets would be closed to allow for expanded outdoor seating areas for restaurants, according to city officials. Tables could also be placed on sidewalks, and will also be placed six feet apart in accordance with state guidelines.

Pastors Upset After Chicago Police Issue Citations for Violating State Restrictions

Pastors at a pair of Chicago churches are upset after they were issued citations for continuing to hold services in violation of Illinois’ ongoing stay-at-home order.

The pastors were issued the citations by Chicago police after they held religious services with more than 10 people in attendance.

Under Illinois’ “Restore Illinois” plan, religious services with 10 or fewer people are currently allowed, but gatherings of 50 or fewer people will not be allowed until Phase Four of the plan.

Despite the citations, both pastors have said they will have church services again on Sunday.

Should You Be Told Where Coronavirus Outbreaks Are Happening?

For weeks now, Los Angeles County has been posting locations online which have seen five cases or more of coronavirus -- everything from a Domino's Pizza with four cases, to a Ralph's grocery with 22 and a sheriff's station where 13 people have tested positive for the virus.

Wyandotte County in Kansas, which includes Kansas City, has been doing the same. On an interactive map on that county's website, you learn that one El Torito supermarket has 22 cases, a National Beef Packaging facility has seen 42 and Kellogg's Bakery has had another 21.

You won't find data like that here.

"We have to rely upon employers to inform us when they have employees that have tested positive for COVID," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, the senior medical officer of the Cook County Department of Public Health. "They are required to do that. Many do not know that."

That said, Dr. Rubin indicated there are a number of reasons Cook County is not publicizing outbreak locations. First and foremost, she notes that with 400 to 700 new cases a day, the agency has had to prioritize which individuals are getting case investigations and contact tracing.

But a larger reason may be that right now, in the opinion of many in the health community, with the virus so widespread, telling the public where outbreaks have happened doesn't really serve a larger public health purpose.

As far as public notifications, the Illinois Department of Public Health told NBC 5 they hope to start publishing information about outbreaks by week's end. But a spokesman said they would not identify specific locations.

IDPH is currently tracking more than 900 outbreaks statewide.

Chicago Police Report 530 Total Coronavirus Cases

Chicago police announced one new COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the number of cases in the department to 530.

Of the confirmed cases, 503 are officers and 27 are civilian employees, police said. All of the cases have been confirmed by the department’s medical section.