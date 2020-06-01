Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Officials Urge Protesters to Quarantine, Phase 3 Concerns

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

With Chicago just two days away from its scheduled phase three reopening date, could a weekend of protests and unrest derail the city's plan?

Officials fear what could happen after large crowds repeatedly convened, some wearing masks and others not, despite restrictions over the virus.

Chicago's mayor said the city is fighting not one, but two pandemics.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (June 1):

Illinois Reports 974 New Coronavirus Cases, Lowest Single-Day Total in Nearly 2 Months

For the first time in nearly two months, Illinois reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, despite returning more than 20,000 new test results.

In all, 974 new cases of the virus were reported, along with 23 additional deaths, according to state health officials. Most of the new deaths were reported in Cook County, with two deaths in DuPage County and one death each in Kankakee and Lake counties.

Officials say 121,234 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois since the pandemic began, along with 5,412 deaths.

Chicago Officials ‘Have Not Made Any Decision’ About Entering Phase 3 of Reopening, Lightfoot Says

Chicago officials have not yet decided whether the city will enter the third phase of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday as planned after protests, looting, vandalism and violence gripped the city over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.

"We have not made any decision one way or another about that," Lightfoot said at at a Monday news conference alongside other city officials to discuss the unrest of the days prior.

Sunday marked the third consecutive night of protests in Chicago calling for justice after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd earlier in the week in an incident captured on cellphone video. Thousands of protesters joined demonstrations across the city, despite a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, meant to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Quarantine for 14 Days If You Attended Protests or Gatherings, Chicago Health Officials Urge

Chicago health officials urged anyone who attended a protest or gathering over the weekend to self-quarantine at home for 14 days if possible, warning residents that the coronavirus pandemic is not over - even if it's not at the top of mind.

"While we continue to make progress, I am concerned we may see ourselves take a step backward down the line against COVID-19," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference Monday with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials to discuss the protests, looting, vandalism and unrest that gripped the city over the weekend.

"That's because COVID-19 is caused by a virus, and that virus doesn't care about what's going on in the city," Arwady continued, adding that COVID-19 still does not yet have a cure or effective treatmeant and "still takes every opportunity it can to spread."

Illinois Community Based Coronavirus Testing Sites Closed Monday

COVID-19 community based testing sites across the state were closed Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

IDPH has not announced updates for further closures of testing sites after Monday. List of closed sites here.

After a weekend of protests in Illinois, communities are working to move into phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan amid potentially heightened coronavirus cases.