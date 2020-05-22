Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Details on Chicago’s Reopening Plan Expected

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Chicagoans are set to learn more about how the city plans to reopen Friday as uncertainty grows over when a third phase will begin.

Though much of Illinois is expected to enter the state's phase three of reopening as early as May 29, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declined to say when the city will be ready.

Meanwhile, much of neighboring state Indiana entered its own phase three Friday with even fewer restrictions.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 22):

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Update on City's Reopening Plan

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to "update on the city's reopening framework amid COVID-19," her office said in a release. (Watch live at 1 p.m. in the player above)

Lightfoot has been promising further guidance for residents and businesses preparing to reopen in the next phase - even as timing remains unclear.

Lightfoot on Thursday declined to give a "magic date" for when the city would enter phase three, even as the city sits within a region that is on track to reopen under state guidelines as early as May 29.

"The magic date is when we hit our metrics," she said.

On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced changes to phase three of the state's plan, which includes allowing restaurants and bars to reopen for outdoor seating.

"I don't think we're going to be ready by May 29 but my hope is soon in June we're going to be ready," Lightfoot said during a press briefing Thursday, echoing comments from Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, who said earlier this week that the city is eyeing June for its next phase of reopening.

"We're really thinking about June because if things keep going the way we are, we'll be in a good place," Arwady said.

Lightfoot also acknowledged that a timeline for reopening the city's lakefront has still not been determined.

"I'm very worried about a spike and a surge in cases when we do open back up," she said. "We're going to work to mitigate against that but having thousands of people along the lakefront will be the surest way to set us back."

Here's a look at the metrics Chicago needs to enter phase three.

What to Expect When Restaurants Reopen in Chicago

When restaurants do reopen in Chicago, diners can expect to see some changes.

Restaurants will no longer allow walk-ins meaning the outdoor dining experiences will be reservation only and staff will be wearing masks, restaurants will provide sanitizer stations, tables will be six feet apart and all menus will be disposable.

Customers will also be required to wear masks when they’re not safely seated at their table.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot acknowledged that she is working with local aldermen on plans to allow street closures to accommodate for additional outdoor seating at eateries, but did not offer a specific timeline.

Coronavirus Illinois: Scenes From the Pandemic

Cubs Institute Pay Cuts During Coronavirus Shutdown

The Chicago Cubs are trimming payroll while they await word on the fate of the Major League Baseball season.

The Cubs are instituting pay cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there will be no furloughs through the end of June.

Chicago's cuts were based on compensation, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein and president of business operations Crane Kenney took the highest reductions.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said 80% of associates are taking a pay cut of 20% or less.

6th CTA Employee Dies of COVID-19

A sixth CTA employee has died from the coronavirus, the agency announced.

The employee was a bus driver who joined the CTA in 1997, the CTA said in a statement.

“At CTA, we are very much a family and we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this beloved employee,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr said. “We join with all of Chicago in appreciation of this employee’s dedication to our city and our CTA customers.”

Chicago-Area Massage Therapists Mixed on When to Return to Work Due to Safety

Illinois is preparing for the return of hair salons and message therapy sessions as the state prepares to enter phase three of its reopening process. But a licensed clinical massage therapist said it is too early to return to the massage table.

“I really do want to go back to it, but it’s not safe,” said Lauren Carella. “I’m worried about our clients getting sick and then spreading it.”

Massage therapy will be allowed in Illinois, possibly as early as May 29, as long as proper personal protective equipment and safety protocols are followed.

The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) said even with the most rigorous sanitation protocols, enhanced client screening and social distancing, there is still risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Carella told NBC 5 she has always taken the proper safety precautions, but she said it is not time yet to have skin on skin contact.

Here’s How Downtown Chicago Office Buildings Might Look Post-Coronavirus

The vibrancy of Chicago’s famed Loop, dotted with restaurants, bars, shops and entertainment, hinges on the return of tourists and employees whose companies occupy downtown office buildings.

The coronavirus has left once bustling streets nearly empty. Pedestrian counts are down by 80 percent, Michael Edwards, president and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance, said. Typically, 370,000 people visit the Loop daily.

Once the city of Chicago and state of Illinois give working professionals and companies the green light to return under their respective phased re-opening plans, the question remains whether employers will choose to come back.

Under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan, banking, technology, professional services and corporate offices could open as early as phase three with restrictions, such as closed break rooms and barriers between desks. Chicago is currently in phase two.

Jay Laabs is the CEO of Spaulding Ridge, an IT consulting company headquartered in the heart of the Loop. About 80 employees work in the building, and Laabs said there is no discussion right now on when they’ll return to the office.

Laabs said in an ideal world, the development of a vaccine would allow employees to safely come back. He said he expects some of his employees will choose to work remotely forever.

Companies, big and small, are weighing the risk to their employees. Google confirmed to NBC 5 Investigates that most employees will likely work from home until the end of this year, though some offices will begin re-opening as early as June. Twitter announced last week that employees will be allowed to work remotely in perpetuity, even after the pandemic ends. And Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that half its workforce will work remotely within the next five to 10 years, with many starting now.

According to a return to work study conducted by Qualtrics, two out of three people said they would feel uncomfortable returning to the workplace.

The Building Owners and Managers Association, which represents the operators of 95 percent of rentable office space in downtown Chicago, is working on new safety guidelines.

Read more here.