Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Navy Pier Begins Reopening, Property Tax Concerns

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Major summer events have already been canceled this week across Chicago, but many parts of the city and state are still reopening.

And that comes with its own set of challenges.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (June 10):

Pritzker to Give Update on Emergency Relief for Childcare Providers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will join state and local leaders in Illinois to discuss te Child Care Restoration Grants program aimed at providing "emergency relief to childcare providers."

He is expected to make two appearances on the matter in Illinois, one in Moline and one in Rockford. Check back for updates on when and how to watch live.

Lightfoot to Announce New Cash Assistance Program for Chicago Residents

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to join The Resurrection Project to announce "a new cash assistance program for Chicago residents."

The announcement is set for 10:30 a.m. CT. Watch live in the player above.

Navy Pier Begins First Phase of Reopening

Nearly three months after Navy Pier closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the iconic Chicago attraction began to reopen on Wednesday.

The first phase of Navy Pier's reopening plan includes public access to outdoor spaces, restaurant patios and select attractions, the Pier said.

“Following Navy Pier’s longest closure in recent history, we, along with the rest of Chicago, are anxious to reopen our spaces and safely welcome guests back to the Pier over the next few months as we work collectively to restore our local economy,” said Marilynn Gardner, Navy Pier president and CEO. “We recognize that our new reality is now accompanied by new standards, and as the People’s Pier, we are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure the health, safety and comfort of all who visit the Pier."

Here's what will be open and available.

Will County Jail Reports First Case of COVID-19 Among Inmates

The Will County Jail has had its first inmate test positive for the coronavirus, the sheriff’s office announced.

The inmate was brought to the Adult Detention Facility on Sunday for a “non-bondable offense,” the Will County sheriff’s office said. Per standard procedure during the coronavirus pandemic, he was quarantined in a cell after passing his medical screening, and was scheduled to stay there for 14 days.

The next day, however, the man had an “unrelated medical emergency” and was taken to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said. He was also tested for COVID-19, and came back positive.

Expect Long Lines as Drivers Flock to Emissions Testing Sites

Drivers should prepare for long lines at emissions testing sites in Illinois.

Most of the Illinois Air Team Testing locations reopened June 1. The facilities in Markham and Waukegan are still closed as they are currently operating as drive-thru coronavirus testing sites.

Drivers waited in a line that stretched around the block Tuesday in Skokie with an EPA staff member directing traffic.

In order to reduce traffic congestion, vehicle registration deadlines have been extended without penalty for at least 90 days. The EPA recommends drivers stagger their testing based on their registration expiration dates.

Caravan Protest at Chicago Taco Bell Calls Attention to Working Conditions

Workers at a Chicago Taco Bell location held a caravan protest to call attention to complaints they’ve made about the working conditions at the restaurant.

Workers at the Lincoln Park restaurant say they have filed at least two public health complaints about conditions they say pose an “imminent danger” after multiple employees tested positive for coronavirus.

“They aren’t taking this seriously at all,” George Williams, who works at the location, said. “The first one that had (coronavirus), she came back in no more than a week at most.”

Lightfoot Says Property Tax Increase on the Table as City Faces $700M Budget Shortfall

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she could not rule out an increase in property taxes as the city faces a major budget shortfall due to the economic fallout from coronavirus.

Lightfoot said April numbers project the budget could fall $700 million short of plans.

"That 's a sobering number and presents a sobering challenge," Lightfoot said during a press conference Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the city canceled plans to host the Taste of Chicago, Lollapalooza, Air and Water show other major summer events that also bring in revenue.

"While this budget shortfall is grim, what would have been worse is if we had seen more people die ... if we hadn't sheltered in place," Lightfoot said.

And with the city is still not fully reopened, the numbers will likely continue to rise.

Among the plans to address the shortfall, Lightfoot said the city will use $100 million to refinance savings from the beginning of the year, ID additional refinancing savings and look for further savings in city departments, including reprioritizing hirings for 2020.

But still, that won't keep a property tax increase and staff layoffs from remaining in play.

"I can't take it off the table, but it is truly the last thing I want to do," Lightfoot said.

The news comes as the city prepares for a second surge in cases following days of massive protests that saw large crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd.