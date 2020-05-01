Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Modified Stay-at-Home Order, Mask Stolen, Ravinia Canceled

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Illinois began another 30 days under a statewide stay-at-home order, but this time, things have changed.

Some businesses can resume under the new order, but where certain restrictions are eased, others are heightened.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 1):

New Stay-at-Home Order Takes Effect: Here’s What’s Changing

There's a new stay-at-home order now in effect through May 30 in Illinois.

The order brings changes that allow state parks, greenhouses, dog groomers and golf courses to open, with restrictions. Retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.

But it also brings changes for "essential businesses" like occupancy limits, social distancing requirements and face masks for all, including employees.

All residents over the age of 2 will be required to wear face masks, unless medically unable, when in public spaces where social distancing isn't possible.

Here's a full breakdown of the changes.

Ravinia Cancels Summer Concert Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Ravinia has canceled its 2020 summer concert season for the first time since the Great Depression due to the coronavirus pandemic, the music venue announced Friday.

"Our lengthy and thorough discourse on this topic has brought us to the conclusion that it is impossible to move ahead with the season," Ravinia President and CEO Welz Kauffman said in a statement.

The outdoor venue in suburban Highland Park was scheduled to hold more than 120 events between June and September, the festival said, including the annual summer residency of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Face Mask Stolen From Art Institute Lion

A face mask adorning one of the iconic lion statues at the entrance of the Art Institute of Chicago was stolen Thursday evening, less than 24 hours after the symbolic masks were applied.

An Art Institute security guard saw two males get out of a black Chevrolet sedan about 10:55 p.m. and proceed to climb onto one of the statues at the museum, 111 S. Michigan Ave., according to Chicago police. They cut the mask from the lion’s head and fled in the car.

No one is in custody, police said.

Illinois Casinos to Stay Closed Until Further Notice

The Illinois Gaming Board has decreed the state's casinos will remain closed and its video gambling terminals will remain dark "until further notice'' was the state fight to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

Gaming board administrator Marcus Fruchter says the agency will consult public health professionals and review conditions before video and casino gambling will be allowed to resume.

Gambling in Illinois has been suspended since March 16. Fruchter announcement marks the third extension of the shutdown.

Illinois Casino Gaming Association executive director Tom Swoik said casino operators are hopeful they'll be able to restart operations June 1. He estimates the state's 10 casinos have lost about $100 million during the six weeks they've been closed, putting more than 5,000 employees out of work.