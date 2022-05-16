Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masks Return to Some Schools as Cases Rise

Rising COVID cases have prompted emergency meetings and the return of masks at some Chicago-area schools.

The increase in metrics have prompted state health officials to encourage booster shots for those who are eligible and indoor masking.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Masks Now Required at Evanston Township High School as COVID Cases Rise

An uptick in COVID cases in the city of Evanston has led officials at Evanston Township High School to now require masks for all staff, students and visitors in school buildings -- regardless of vaccination status -- effective Monday, the school said Sunday.

Previously, masks inside the school were only "highly recommended."

The updated mask requirement comes three days after the city announced that its community COVID level had increased from 'medium' to "high," the highest level of alert, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When Are You Contagious With COVID and How Long Should You Quarantine?

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Chicago and the city's top doctor said the trend will likely continue in coming weeks, sparking questions from concerned residents.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that the city's positivity rate has soared to nearly 5% in recent weeks, and she expects metrics to continue to rise in the coming days.

Rise in COVID Cases Prompts Emergency Meeting at Oak Park School District

Just days after the Oak Park Health Department unveiled new COVID-19 guidance for schools following an increase in cases, one village school district's board announced its own actions to help reduce the spread of the virus.

In an emergency meeting Friday, Elementary School District 97 voted to require masks on field trips and for those who attend indoor events inside school buildings, including graduation ceremonies. Schools will also try to move indoor activities outside as much as possible.

Booster Shots, Indoor Masking Encouraged Amid Rising COVID Risk Levels, Health Officials Say

Illinois health officials are encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and masking indoors as cases continue to rise and more counties move into heightened coronavirus risk levels.

As of Friday, 23 counties in Illinois -- including Cook, Kane, McHenry, Lake, DuPage, DeKalb, Kendall and Will counties -- were all listed under "medium" community alert level for COVID transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 40K New Cases, 45 Deaths in Last Week As More Counties Rise to Medium COVID Risk

Illinois health officials reported 40,026 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 45 additional deaths. While cases have increased, deaths declined by one in the last seven days.

The previous week, the state reported 30,633 new and 46 deaths. The week before that, the state reported 24,646 new cases and 46 deaths were reported.

In all, 3,209,341 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 33,705 confirmed COVID fatalities.

Low, Medium, High: What CDC's Community Levels Mean and What's Required in Each

With nearly every Chicago-area county having reached the "medium community level" for COVID-19 and one Chicago suburb reaching "high" transmission levels, per guidance set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, what does that mean for you?

So what does that mean and what does it take to reach each level?

Here's a look at the guidelines.

Evanston Now at ‘High' Community COVID Risk Level Due to Rising Cases, City Says

Based on the rising number of new COVID cases reported in the last seven days, the city of Evanston said Thursday its community COVID risk level has increased from 'medium' to 'high,' the highest level of alert, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City metrics show 397 new COVID cases were reported in Evanston over a seven day period, compared to 305 the week prior.

According to local health officials, once Evanston reaches more 200 new COVID cases per 100,000 people over a week time frame, community level transitions to high.

Grundy, LaSalle Counties Join 8 Others in Chicago Area at ‘Medium’ COVID Level: CDC

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two more Chicago-area counties have now joined the list of areas that are at a “medium community level” of COVID-19 as a new omicron subvariant continues to spread across the United States.

Both Grundy and LaSalle counties have joined eight other counties in the NBC 5 viewing area that are in that “medium range,” according to the latest metrics released Thursday afternoon.

In all, there are 23 Illinois counties now at that “medium” level, up from 14 a week ago.

Can COVID Cause Hair Loss? Here's What We Know

Can a COVID-19 infection cause hair loss?

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, many people reported that their hair was falling out in large clumps months after recovering from the coronavirus.

However, doctors who studied the side effects of COVID said hair loss might not be as surprising as some think. Here's why.

Tested Positive for COVID and Looking for Treatment Options? Here's What to Know About Pfizer's Antiviral Pill

As more test positive for the coronavirus across the Chicago area, many are turning to questions over treating the virus with the new antiviral COVID-19 pill.

Pfizer's Paxlovid pill has been used in several recent high-profile cases, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

But as more doctors prescribe Pfizer's powerful COVID pill, new questions are emerging about its performance, including why a small number of patients appear to relapse after taking the drug.

Here's what we know so far.

New Subvariant of Omicron Continues Spread in U.S., Midwest: CDC Estimates

A new subvariant of omicron are making up an increasing proportion of the COVID cases in the United States, according to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to that data, the majority of cases in the United States are still made up by the BA.2 subvariant of omicron, but that number has dropped to 56.4% this week.

The BA.2.12.1 variant, which has been responsible for a large surge in cases, especially in the northeast, is now up to 42.6% of COVID cases this week.

COVID Incubation Period: How Long Should You Quarantine and When Are You Contagious?

"In this wave...it's likely that we'll have even more cases before we see it turn around," she said. "And the last thing we want to do is to have people really see the hospitalization numbers going up significantly."

For those who contract COVID, there may be lingering questions. Here's the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC COVID Guidelines 2022: Symptoms to Watch for, How Long to Quarantine and More

With new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 spreading across the U.S. and nearly all of the Chicago area rising to a higher alert level, many are wondering what to do if they experience symptoms or test positive for the virus.

If you were exposed, when could symptoms start, how long are you contagious, how long should you quarantine for and when is the best time test?

