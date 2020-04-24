Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Mask Mandates Begin in Suburbs, Lawmaker Sues Pritzker

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

With Illinois' stay-at-home order now in effect through May, residents are being forced to adjust to life at home in a new way.

But changes are coming.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 24):

Southern Illinois Lawmaker Sues Governor for Stay-Home Order

A southern Illinois state lawmaker filed a lawsuit Thursday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker for extending the state’s stay-at-home order in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia claims in the lawsuit filed in Clay County Circuit Court that Pritzker has exceeded his authority and is violating the civil rights of the state’s residents. Pritzker on Thursday extended his stay-at-home order through May 30 as the highly contagious COVID-19 continued to infect thousands in the state.

"Enough is enough!" Bailey said in a statement. "I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”

Aurora’s Coronavirus Testing Site Reaches Capacity 2 Minutes After Opening

A new coronavirus testing site that opened at the Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora reached capacity almost immediately after opening Friday, according to the area's police department.

The new drive-thru facility, run by the Illinois National Guard with help from the Aurora Police Department, opened at 8 a.m. By 8:02 a.m., the police department said the facility had "reached capacity for today and has closed."

It is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Cook County Officials Announce Closures of Forest Preserve Parking Lots

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Forest Preserve District officials are holding a 9:15 a.m. news conference to announce new closures of forest preserve parking lots.

More Suburbs Begin Mask Mandates Ahead of Statewide Order

A number of Chicago suburbs that have issued mask mandates that will begin Friday and into the weekend ahead of the statewide order set to take effect on May 1.

At least 20 Chicago suburbs have issued such mandates, some of which take effect Friday and Saturday. Full list here.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the requirement will become a statewide order beginning May 1 and continuing through May 30.

Under the stay-at-home order, individuals must wear a "face-covering or mask when in a public place where they can't maintain a six-foot social distance." It applies to anyone over the age of 2 "who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask."