Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Lollapalooza Latest, Restore Illinois, Health Regions

As Illinois gets its first glimpse of what it will take to reopen the state, many are now looking ahead at their plans for summer and fall.

Will Lollapalooza and other major summer festivals in Chicago go on? Organizers weigh in.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 6):

Illinois Will Reopen on a Region-by-Region Basis. Here’s How the State is Broken Up

As Illinois continues its phased plan to reopen, the state has been divided into four major health regions with 11 sub-regions, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

Pritzker says the plan will operate on a "region-by-region basis" and can be updated as the situation across the state develops.

The health regions are based on the Illinois Department of Public Health's divisions and have been in place for years, Pritzker said.

Here is how the regions have been divided.

Schaumburg to Give Out Free Masks to Residents

The Village of Schaumburg will be giving away thousands of masks for free this week to residents of the northwest suburb as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Village officials said the distribution will take place weather-permitting from Wednesday through Friday in the parking lot of Boomers Stadium, located at 1999 S. Springinsguth Rd.

The distribution will be divided on those three days by age and last name, officials said. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, only seniors ages 65 and older will be given masks.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, residents with last names beginning with the letters A through L were asked to pick up masks. In the same time frame on Friday, residents with last names beginning with the letters M through Z can pick up their masks.

Chance the Rapper to Recognize Chicago Teachers

Chicago's Chance the Rapper will host "The Twilight Awards" this week, a special awards show recognizing teachers for "showing dedication, originality and creativity in helping their students thrive."

The show will take place live on Instagram at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for Teacher Appreciation Week. Chance also announced he will donate $300,000 directly to 10 teachers and schools on behalf of Box Tops for Education.

Wednesday's show is expected to feature Chicago Public Schools teachers.

Chicago Mayor to Provide Update on Efforts to Mitigate Racialized Outcomes of COVID-19

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to hold a press briefing with the Chicago Department of Public Health Wednesday to address "the latest efforts by the Racial Equity Rapid Response Team to mitigate the racialized outcomes of COVID-10 in Latinx communities."

The briefing is set to be held at 1 p.m. CT and can be streamed live in the player above.

Lollapalooza Offers Update For Fans

Lollapalooza organizers, in an email to fans, addressed the future of the Chicago festival as questions linger about whether coronavirus will postpone or cancel the popular city event.

A decision is coming, organizers said.

"As a reminder, we remain in touch with our partners in the city of Chicago about this year’s Lollapalooza," the email read. "As the festival is still several months away, we are taking careful consideration to work through our options. We are confident that we will have enough information to make a definitive decision about the path forward by the end of May. Chicago is our home, and we will continue to remain optimistic about Lollapalooza 2020. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to listen closely to government and public health leaders and stay safe."

22nd Employee Contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 22.

The latest employee to test positive was assigned to District 3, located at 2121 Euclid Ave. in Rolling Meadows, and last reported for work on March 20, according to a statement from the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

The person did not begin to show symptoms of coronavirus until over a month after their last day at work and is self-quarantining at home.