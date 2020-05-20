Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Lawmakers in Springfield, State Defends Calculations

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Legislators return to Springfield with extraordinary safety measures in place.

Could they be a sign of what's in store as Illinois prepares for its next phase of reopening?

Businesses are already making preparations for big changes to make them eligible to open their doors.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 20):

Oprah Winfrey Gives Grants to ‘Home’ Cities, Including Chicago, During Pandemic

Oprah Winfrey is giving grants to the cities she’s called home through her $12 million coronavirus relief fund.

She announced Wednesday that her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation will donate money to organizations dedicated to helping underserved communities in Chicago; Baltimore; Nashville, Tennessee; Milwaukee; and Kosciusko, Mississippi, where she was born.

Illinois Lawmakers Return to Springfield for Legislative Session

The Illinois General Assembly will return to Springfield for three days beginning Wednesday to take up a spring session workload long delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The extraordinary safety measures that will govern the session were delineated in a letter last week from Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan to the House minority leader. Legislators will have to pledge to follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines to prevent the spread of the highly contagious and potentially lethal coronavirus. They include pre-session testing of all legislators for COVID-19.

Eschewing the traditional Capitol setting, the House will be called to order six blocks away at the Bank of Springfield Center in downtown Springfield, to take advantage of the spacious convention center floor for social distancing.

The Senate, whose membership is half the House’s 118 seats, will meet in its regular chamber, Senate President Don Harmon said in a statement. The Oak Park Democrat rallied senators to return to action with the “cooperative spirit of bipartisan achievement" they've shown before.

COVID-19 Death Toll in Cook County Surpasses 3,000

Cook County marked a grim milestone this week as the medical examiner’s office announced that COVID-19 deaths surpassed 3,000.

Officials said an additional 79 people died from the coronavirus, pushing the county’s death toll to 3,055, according to a statement from Cook County spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny.

Statewide, there have been 4,234 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state is reporting 96,485 total positive cases of the disease.

26 Residents at Humboldt Park Assisted Living Facility Have Died Due to COVID-19 Complications

Numerous families have been left devastated as 26 residents and a staff member of a Chicago long-term care facility have died as a result of the coronavirus.

According to officials, 52 residents and 28 staff members at the Center Home for Hispanic Elderly in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Management at the facility says it has been adhering to all federal and state guidelines to try to help contain the spread of the virus, and that it will continue to enforce those protocols.

Doctors Fear Child Abuse is Underreported During Coronavirus Pandemic

While most stay home to stay safe, doctors are scared for children whose homes are not havens.

“One of the things that keeps me up at night is knowing that there might be children right now that are living under circumstances that are not ideal,” said Dr. Norell Rosado, Interim Division Head of Child Abuse Pediatrics at Lurie Children’s Hospital. “They don’t have a way of telling people outside their small nucleus, their home that something might be happening, and that really, really scares me.”

According to the Department of Children and Family Services, calls to the statewide hotline have decreased by 44 percent since January. DCFS has also received 42 percent fewer new reports the first week of May 2020 compared to the first week of May 2019.

Similarly, Chicago Police have seen a 50 percent decrease of child abuse reports, according to the department’s domestic violence program.

Doctors said the lower statistics are the direct result of shuttered schools during the stay-at-home order.

Gyms Implement New Safety Procedures, Hope to Convince Governor to Allow Them to Reopen Sooner

Gyms are not eligible to reopen their doors until Phase Four of the governor’s Restore Illinois plan, but many are already preparing for the big changes necessary to help people stay safe while getting in shape.

Michael Ricchio, owner of Mar Health & Fitness, is hoping that his Downers Grove gym can reopen before Phase Four of the governor’s plan.

The gym focuses on small group classes and personal training, and says it can function with 10 or fewer people inside. Under Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan, gatherings of 10 or fewer people are allowed, and that’s why owners of boutique gyms like Mar Health & Fitness believe that they can safely reopen ahead of other larger facilities.

“The benefit of being a boutique is we don’t have to be all that different,” Ricchio said.

Ricchio, like many other gym owners, says he hasn’t received guidance from Gov. J.B. Pritzker on reopening procedures, including mandated safety restrictions and capacity limits.

Even still, Ricchio is proactively planning to implement temperature checks, extra cleaning, and closing the locker rooms at the facility.

“We also did a huge equipment order, so no one is going to share equipment for quite some time,” he said.

Other gyms are preparing for reopening, including Lakeshore Sport & Fitness.

“We’re going to ask all of our staff to wear masks,” managing partner Peter Goldman said.

The club operates two 200,000 square-foot facilities in Chicago, and Goldman says that there are plenty of changes being implemented to improve safety, including limiting group fitness class sizes, designating entry and exit paths, and setting up so-called workout “pods.”

“’Space’ is the new ‘safe,’ and we have plenty of space,” he said. “Those pods will be 10-foot by 12-foot, and it will be yours alone for an hour. We’ll clean it afterwards, so it’s a very safe environment for you to work out in.”

Both gym owners say they’ll require staff and gym members to sign waivers saying they are not sick, and that they haven’t been exposed to anyone with coronavirus. Lakeshore Sport & Fitness has also hired a person to fill an inspector-general role, aiming to help implement their new cleaning procedures.

Dentists Prepare to Reopen Practices With Enhanced Safety Protocols in Place

Thanks to new restrictions and safety protocols implemented due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, things are going to be different the next time you walk into your dentist’s office.

Many procedures will look different, including a simple teeth cleaning.

“As a patient, you might see that your hygienist or your dentist may not be doing that final polish at the end for right now, and that’s okay. You want to stay safe,” Dr. Terri Tiersky, a dentist and president of the Chicago Dental Society, says. “We might even look a little scary with all of our PPE, but the point is that the patients will see those differences, and they should know that it’s for their own safety, and for our safety as well.”

Other changes will also be made, including spacing out seats in waiting rooms and installing clear barriers at the front desk.



Ezike Defends State’s Calculation of Deaths Related to Coronavirus

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, says that the state is continuing to review data about deaths related to coronavirus, but that there are a number of challenges involved when trying to parse out whether a person died with COVID-19 as a directly contributing factor, or whether they just died while sick with the disease.

According to Ezike, that challenge is especially prevalent in respiratory illnesses and cardiac illnesses.

“It’s very hard to separate the respiratory illness from some of these other manifestations that could also be linked to COVID, so there is a reason to put them together,” she said. “Even if someone had heart disease, global data has established that (COVID-19 can cause) more serious complications, and we’ve seen that for heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”

The director also said that the coronavirus is associated with causing embolic phenomenon, or dangerous blood clots, and that those clots can lead to death by causing stroke or a heart attack, especially in vulnerable populations and those residents with comorbidities.

Those factors can cause more challenges for those trying to accurately account for the coronavirus death toll in Illinois, which currently stands at 4,379.