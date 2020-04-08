Illinois Coronavirus Updates: John Prine, Police Checkpoints, Lightfoot Announcement

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

The coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on the Chicago area and Illinois.

With deaths of famous state natives and first responders making new headlines and warm weather bringing the biggest test of the statewide stay-at-home order, the pandemic has yet to loosen its grip.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 8):

Chicago Mayor, Police Superintendent to Hold Live Update

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck will hold a press conference Wednesday to "announce new efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Chicago's communities."

Further information on what the announcement might entail remains unclear.

The briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. CST and can be watched live in the player above.

46 Members of Chicago Fire Department Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Several dozen members of the Chicago Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the department to 46.

Of those, nine employees had returned to duty as of Tuesday, according to department spokesman Larry Langford. Another 18 department employees are currently quarantined after a confirmed exposure to the coronavirus, he said.

The department announced Tuesday night that Chicago firefighter Mario Araujo died due to complications from the virus.

Celebrated Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dies at 73

John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter behind "Angel from Montgomery," "Sam Stone," "Hello in There" and scores of other iconic tunes, died at the age of 73 from complications from the coronavirus, his family announced.

Prine got his start as a musician while delivering mail in Maywood, Illinois. He and his friend, folk singer Steve Goodman, were still polishing their skills at the Old Town School of Folk Music when Kristofferson, a rising star at the time, heard them sing one night in Chicago, and invited them to share his stage in New York City. The late film critic Roger Ebert, then with the Chicago Sun-Times, also saw one of his shows and declared him an "extraordinary new composer."

Chicago Police Begin Roadside Safety and Information Checkpoints to Educate Motorists on 'Stay-at-Home' Order

Chicago police officers set up roadside safety checkpoints overnight to educate motorists on the limitations enforced by the state's "stay-at-home" order.

At the checkpoints, officers give motorists flyers detailing the order. The checkpoints were set up between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. and will continue until Friday morning in all Chicago police districts.