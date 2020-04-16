Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 296 Nursing Home Deaths, Lightfoot to Visit Food Pantry at Wrigley

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

At least 296 residents of nursing homes across Illinois have died from complications of the coronavirus, state health officials say - though information on those cases is not readily available.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to visit a food pantry at an iconic Chicago landmark, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he is considering a statewide requirement for everyone to wear masks in public.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis in Chicago and Illinois today (April 16):

296 Illinois Nursing Home Residents Have Died of Coronavirus Complications, Officials Say

As of Wednesday, 305 long-term care facilities in Illinois have reported coronavirus cases and 296 residents of nursing homes have died, state officials said.

That includes the deaths of 22 residents at Symphony of Joliet in the southwest suburbs, officials said Wednesday. A staff member at the home also died after contracting the virus, and 16 other residents tested positive.

Large outbreaks like that in Joliet, or at Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook are often in headlines, but information about other cases is not readily available.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is not releasing the list of facilities affected, citing patient privacy, even though several states have provided that data, according to an NBC News investigation.

Lightfoot to Visit New Food Pantry Site at Wrigley Field

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Chicago Cubs owners Tom and Laura Ricketts to visit to a new Lakeview Pantry satellite site located at Wrigley Field on the city's North Side.

The visit will take place at around 1:40 p.m. CST and can be viewed in the video player above.

The Cubs are partnering with Lakeview Pantry to set up a food packing and distribution center on Wrigley Field's concourse, the team announced earlier this week.

Beginning this week, volunteers will pack groceries and essential items for those financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic six days a week until further notice.

Distribution of these items will begin Saturday at Wrigley Field and will continue to take place from noon until 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. More details, including how to help, can be found here.

Pritzker Considering Requiring Masks in Public Places During Coronavirus Outbreak

With some municipalities already requiring residents to wear face coverings at Illinois businesses, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said expanding the requirement across the state "might be seriously important for us to consider."

Pritzker, along with state and federal officials across the U.S., have already recommended face coverings for people who have to leave their homes, particularly to go to places like grocery stores, but only some locations have issued requirements.

There are countless videos online that can help you learn to make your own cloth face mask to protect against the coronavirus, but there’s a lot more to it than you might think. We’ll walk you through how to make an easy no-sew mask and what you need to know about using a mask to stay safe.

"I think it's a something that when I look at the mitigation measures that we should be contemplating and making adjustments to, that is one that I think might be seriously important for us to consider, you know, in the period going forward," Pritzker said.

"Look, anything that we can do going forward, that will protect people and at the same time make it more likely that we can have slightly, you know, different conditions for stay-at-home, better conditions, is a good move."

Illinois' Total Number of Coronavirus Cases Climbs to 24,593

State health officials on Wednesday reported 1,346 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 24,593 since the pandemic began.

In addition, 80 peopled died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 948 statewide.

Chicago Mayor, Health Officials Say Curve is Flattening in the City

New data suggests the curve of coronavirus cases in Chicago is starting to flatten, Chicago health officials and the city's mayor announced Wednesday, but "we're not out of the woods" just yet.

As the city nears the fourth week of a statewide stay-at-home order, officials revealed cases are doubling every 12 days, compared to every two to three days one month earlier.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady breaks down the data on coronavirus cases in Chicago as she and city officials say the curve appears to be flattening.

Lightfoot said the new data indicates mitigation efforts like social distancing and the closures of several city businesses, trails, events and more "have been effective."

But officials stressed - the crisis in the city is not over and more needs to be done before stay-at-home guidelines can be lifted.

In a press conference Wednesday, Lightfoot outlined four things needed before such restrictions can be lifted.