Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Six Flags, Food Delivery Changes, Reopening Push

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

With Illinois restaurants still unable to open for dine-in, Chicago is taking a new stance on food delivery services.

Plus, some suburbs surrounding the city say they want to open up sooner than the state's and city's plan will allow.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 13):

Six Flags to Require Reservations as Parks Prepare to Reopen at Limited Capacity

Six Flags parks across the country and in Illinois will soon require guests to make reservations in order to enter.

The move is in preparation for occupancy limits as states begin reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

"While specific caps on attendance have not been established or announced, the safety and well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority and we want to provide adequate space to maintain a safe distance from other guests," the amusement park chain wrote on its website. "To that end, we will be limiting the capacity of our parks to meet national, regional, and health officials’ recommended social distancing guidelines."

Under the new reservation system, anyone wishing to visit the parks will have to reserve not only a date, but also a time.

"On the day of their visit, they will be allowed to enter only during the time period they initially selected," the website reads.

Six Flags said the system will keep parks from having to turn guests away once capacity is reached and will limit crowding at park entrances.

Some Suburban Leaders Push to Reopen Sooner Than Chicago Under Coronavirus Plan

Some suburban leaders have intensified their push to reopen their communities on a different timeline from Chicago and Cook County under Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's plan to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Downtown Kankakee, like so many other communities in the far suburbs, sits quiet, and businesses are hoping that they can have a different timeline to reopen.

Kankakee County, which is part of the Northeast region in Pritzker’s phased reopening plan for the state, may not be able to move into phase three of that plan on May 29, while the other three regions in the state may be able to do so.

Chicago Morgue Coping With Surge in Deaths During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Chicago area’s chief medical examiner starts her day with a numbers problem: how to manage three times the number of deaths as before the coronavirus pandemic with the same number of pathologists.

On a recent morning when The Associated Press got exclusive access to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office for the day, Dr. Ponni Arunkumar scanned a list of 62 new death cases. The average last year was 20 a day.

“We’ve never gone through anything like this,” she said of the workloads.

Medical examiners worldwide face similar challenges, and some are buckling under the emotional strain. But there was no sign of that at the Cook County facility, where employees seemed to be coping well with the historic surge in deaths.

Northwestern Furloughs 250 Workers Amid Coronavirus Budget Shortfall

Northwestern University has furloughed 250 workers and suspended contributions to employee retirement funds as it reports a $90 million budget shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Monday.

The university also announced top officials will be taking a 10% to 20% cut in pay and it will draw on its endowment.

University president Morton Schapiro said in a statement that even if activities are resumed in the fall on its Evanston and Chicago campuses, the university will have a significant budget shortfall in the 2021 fiscal year.

Chicago Will Now Require Food Delivery Apps to Disclose Itemized Cost Breakdown

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago officials announced on Tuesday new rules for third-party food delivery apps, requiring them to disclose to customers an itemized cost breakdown of each transaction.

The new rules come as criticism mounts over the percentage of profits that third-party services take as commission, during a time in which Illinois restaurants are relying almost entirely on delivery and takeout orders due to the statewide stay-at-home order over the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning May 22, third-party delivery companies will be required to disclose to customers an itemized breakdown of each transaction including: the menu price of the food, any sales or other tax, delivery charge and tip, as well as any commission or service fee paid by the restaurant to the third-party delivery company, Lightfoot said in a statement.

The cost information must be disclosed both before a customer places an order, as well as via receipt after the purchase. This requirement will apply to all websites, phone apps and other internet services that offer the sale of food or beverages by a dining establishment.

Violations of these rules - which will be permanent - can result in a daily fine ranging from $500 to $10,000.