Illinois Coronavirus Updates: CPS to Announce Remote Learning Plan, Gov. Pritzker to Give Update

Teachers and parents are set to learn new details about Chicago Public Schools' plan for the upcoming school year, with an announcement slated for Wednesday morning.

Plus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker will deliver a COVID-19 update from the city in the afternoon.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around Illinois today, August 5:

Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are scheduled to "make an announcement" about the upcoming school year Wednesday morning, according to Lightfoot's office. (Watch live at 9 a.m. in the player above)

That announcement is likely to be that the district will use a remote learning only plan for the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues, sources told NBC 5 Tuesday evening.

Lightfoot, CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson and Chicago Department of Public Health Commission Dr. Allison Arwady were scheduled to make the announcement during a news conference at 9 a.m. from City Hall, according to Lightfoot's public schedule.

The decision comes as CPS officials and the Chicago Teachers Union clashed over the district's previously announced hybrid approach that called for most students to receive two days of in-person instruction per week, in smaller pods of about 15 students to reduce exposure and support more efficient contact tracing should a member of the pod contract COVID-19.

Under that plan, both half and full day pre-K programs would have learned at school, while students in kindergarten through 10th grade would have operate under a hybrid model. High school juniors and seniors would have been fully remote.

CPS said the framework was a draft, not a final plan, soliciting input through an online survey and multiple virtual community meetings before making any final decisions on the plan this month.

On Tuesday afternoon, sources said the Chicago Teachers Union - which vehemently opposed the hybrid approach over safety concerns - was moving toward a potential strike vote, with a House of Delegates meeting scheduled for next week.

Health Officials Remind of the Importance of Vaccinations Amid COVID-19

Though some students could start learning remotely due to the coronavirus, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued a reminder Tuesday of the importance of receiving vaccinations for a variety of diseases.

IDPH reminded that vaccines help protect children from diseases such as chickenpox and pertussis, which remain common in the U.S.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH, said the state's main focus continues to be on the coronavirus, but other health issues must be addressed.

“Vaccines are one of the safest and most effective methods to protect children from more than a dozen vaccine-preventable diseases," Ezike said. "Make sure your children are fully vaccinated so they can be as healthy as possible while facing the ongoing risk of COVID-19.”

IDPH announced the department is teaming up with the Illinois Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics to promote a social media campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of vaccines and doctor's visits.

“Missing well-visits and vaccines place children at higher risk for more problems in the future," Mariana Glusman, previous president of Illinois APP, said. "Especially during the onset of COVID-19, vaccines are the best way to keep children protected and healthy."

IDPH reminded that immunization requirements for the upcoming school year remain the same as last year, as found on the department's website.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to deliver a COVID-19 update in Chicago Wednesday.

The update is slated to take place at 2:30 p.m. in the city's Thompson Center. (Watch live in the player above)

It's not clear what exactly Pritzker plans to say, though the governor has been delivering his most recent updates from Illinois counties at a "warning level" for coronavirus. Chicago and Cook County have not been under a warning, though city health officials have noted that cases are gradually increasing.

Across Illinois, health officials reported more than 1,400 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 19 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 1,471 new cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 184,712. The 19 additional fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 7,545, according to IDPH.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly Tuesday to 3.9% after reaching 4% Monday.

Social Gatherings Are Major Source of Recent Spike in Chicago Coronavirus Cases, City's Top Health Official Says

Much of the recent spread of the coronavirus in Chicago has been through social gatherings, the city's top health official said Tuesday, sharing anecdotes of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 after events like birthday parties or dinners with "trusted" family members and friends.

"Where we are seeing COVID spread in Chicago is in households and in social gatherings," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference to announce updates to the city's emergency order requiring anyone entering the city from 22 other states to quarantine for 14 days.

Arwady noted that early on in the pandemic, transmission was driven largely by congregate settings like long-term care facilities, factory-style workplaces and other areas that have since implemented new protocols and regulations to slow the spread of the virus.

But as those outbreaks have slowed, the virus has spread more rapidly in social settings that the city is unable to regulate, she said, sharing stories of some Chicago residents who tested positive after various outings with family and friends over the past week as examples.

Arwady implored residents to continue to follow public health guidelines and limit close contact - at times even within the home.

"I know that you feel safe at home, I feel safe at home. I know that you feel safe when you're among friends that, you know, it's easy to let your guard down to not wear masks to not social distance," she said. "But the problem is, as we're seeing cases increase, their risk is significantly higher. And as people are letting down their guard, they're out potentially contracting COVID and then bringing it back into households."

The number one risk factor for COVID-19 is exposure within the household, which is 10 times the risk of contracting it in any other manner, Arwady said.

"Recognize that when you are out and not being careful, even among your trusted friends and family, you do run the risk of bringing COVID back into your home and into your friends group," she added.