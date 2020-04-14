Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 ‘Milestones,’ Unemployment Overload

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Despite plenty of uncertainty over whether Illinois' stay-at-home order will remain in place passed its current April 30 deadline, officials have expressed "guarded optimism" that the measures taken so far are working.

But Gov. J.B. Pritzker says there are still several "milestones" Illinois must hit before restrictions will be eased.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 14):

Illinois' Unemployment System Overloaded

With half-a-million people bounced out of jobs in the past month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois' unemployment safety net has been stretched to the limit.

Since March 1, first-time unemployment claims have topped 515,000 with Pritzker's closures of bars, restaurants and “non-essential” businesses to slow the spread of the virus. That's more than in all of 2019 and overloaded computer systems and tied up phone lines.

It's also five times more than claims filed at the start of the Great Recession of 2008. Pritzker said the current unemployment computer system was redesigned in 2010 with the thought that unemployment would likely never top that recession's numbers.

If you need to apply for unemployment,

You Can Now Buy Hand Sanitizer From Chicago’s KOVAL Distillery

Chicagoans in need of hand sanitizer can now buy one-gallon jugs from Ravenswood's KOVAL Distillery.

The distillery, which started making sanitizer at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, first donated shipments to first responders and others in need.

But as of April 10, KOVAL began selling to the public.

Pritzker Lays Out 3 Key Milestones For Illinois to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions

While the state of Illinois’ stay-at-home order currently runs through April 30, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says there are at least three things that will need to happen before restrictions can be significantly eased.

For starters, the governor says that testing capacity must be ramped up, both for the virus itself and for the antibodies that can be detected in the blood of those who have contracted and recovered from the disease.

Secondly, the governor says that a “contact tracing system” must be put in place, enabling the state to not only identify those who have tested positive for the virus, but also to contact those that the person has come in contact with after contracting the virus.

Finally, a treatment to at least lessen the severity and longevity of symptoms is needed, according to the governor.

Illinois Coronavirus Stats: A Look at the Numbers

Monday marked a sad milestone: Exactly four weeks ago, Illinois lost Patricia Frieson – the first person from the Chicago area to be taken by coronavirus.

Four weeks later: An additional 845 deaths, including 78 fatalities reported in a single day across the area. That’s the third-highest single-day count of local fatalities so far.

And while the past month may seem like forever ago, Friday was not that far off. Yet, what a difference even a single weekend can make:

Just since Friday, NBC 5 Investigates found a steady rise in deaths everywhere, and especially sharp increases in three local counties.