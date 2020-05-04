Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Church Defies Order, Deputy Dies

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Despite its neighboring state beginning to reopen, Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order, but that didn't stop weekend gatherings or even a church service that brought dozens of parishioners to worship.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 4):

Indiana Begins Next Phase of Reopening Plan Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The state of Indiana on Monday entered "stage two" of its reopening plan that Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday, aimed at "having Indiana back on track by July 4."

Holcomb said Friday the state was in "stage one" of its coronavirus-fighting plan and would begin to move into stage two on a region-by-region basis on Monday.

"Nearly all of Indiana will move to stage two this Monday, May 4," he said.

Marion and Lake Counties will not move to stage two until May 11. Cass County can begin on May 18.

Here's what will change.

Rockford-Area Church Defies Illinois Stay-at-Home Order

A small northern Illinois church defied crowd restrictions in the state’s latest stay-at-home order, holding a Sunday service with dozens of people.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extension of the order, which took effect Friday and lifts May 30, allows for worship limited to groups of 10, along with other social distancing measures.

Roughly 100 people attended The Beloved Church in Lena, according to WREX-TV, which was denied entrance but interviewed attendees and neighbors who counted congregants. Officials with the evangelical church sued in federal court arguing Pritzker’s order violates the First Amendment right to free religious practice.

Chicago's Mayor to Read Book to Children Virtually Via Chicago Public Library

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be reading Knuffle Bunny by Mo Willems on a Facebook Live for the Chicago Public Library. The event is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.

One hour until you can watch @chicagosmayor read Knuffle Bunny by Mo Willems on our Facebook Live! Don't forget to tune in: https://t.co/c5ik04jV4v. pic.twitter.com/qhoexJysxt — Chicago Public Library (@chipublib) May 4, 2020

School District Superintendent Frustrated by Cancellation of Illinois’ In-Person Graduations

The superintendent of a West Central Illinois expressed disappointment following the Illinois State Board of Education's decision to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies statewide because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IBOE issued a statement Friday in which it encouraged school districts honor graduates virtually, but acknowledged that virtual events may not be possible in all situations. Drive-in, drive-through and individualized ceremonies are permitted - as long as they abide by specific IBOE criteria and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Superintendent John Asplund of Galesburg Community School District 205 told WGIL radio that the district planned to hold an in-person ceremony prior to the state board's order and would still like to have one once ceremonies are permitted.

Cook County Deputy Dies of Coronavirus Complications

A Cook County sheriff's deputy has died from complications due to COVID-19, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputy Richard O’Brien was a 25-year veteran of the sheriff's office and had been working on assignment in the Civil Process Division in Skokie despite being diagnosed with leukemia in January.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of Deputy O’Brien, and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Cindi, their three children, and all of his loved ones,” the sheriff's office statement reads. “Deputy O’Brien was devoted to his family and loved spending quality time with them. He lived his life with a positive attitude, even during the most challenging times.”

Non-Customers of Five Major Banks Can Cash Stimulus Checks Free of Charge in Illinois

Non-customers of five major banks in Illinois can now cash their stimulus checks for free, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation announced partnerships with Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, US Bank, Fifth Third and First Midwest Bank where non-customers can go to cask their checks without paying a fee.

The government in April began sending $1,200 for each individual, $2,400 for each married couple and another $500 for each dependent child to poor and middle-class families across the United States. Wealthier families get either a reduced payout or nothing depending on their income.