Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago’s Reopening Plan, Mystery Illness in Kids

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Chicago's reopening plan might look different from the rest of the state and city residents are set to find out what exactly that means Thursday.

Plus, a mystery illness is affecting children who’ve previously had the coronavirus, and doctors say the illness has been detected in Chicago and are now warning parents on what they should be looking out for.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 7):

Lightfoot to Unveil Chicago's Reopening Plan

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to propose city-specific guidelines for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor is holding a 1 p.m. press conference with the Chicago Department of Public Health to "announce the city's COVID-19 reopening framework. (Watch live in the player above)

Lightfoot said Wednesday her guidelines will "complement" Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's plan for reopening the state, which was unveiled earlier this week.

It remains unclear exactly what those guidelines might be.

Lightfoot said the city needs to see a decline in cases before it can continue moving forward with easing restrictions.

"I worry a lot about, particularly our micro-businesses. If there's not a solution soon, they're never coming back," she said.

But according to Lightfoot, though the city is seeing progress, "we are not where we need to be yet."

"We can't reopen the city yet," she said.

GOP Wants ‘Local’ Say in Pritzker’s Coronavirus Reopening Plan

House Republicans said Wednesday that Illinois' pandemic control plan needs GOP input and again urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker to convene the Legislature.

The Democratic governor on Tuesday presented a five-phase plan to reopen shuttered businesses and ease the social distancing guidelines necessitated by the coronavirus crisis. Republican lawmakers said Pritzker's plan moves too slowly to save many businesses or take the state back to how it was.

Rep. Dan Brady said “Restore Illinois” proves the state's pandemic response “continues to be a decree by one person.”

Under the plan, the state is split into four regions, and some could progress through the phases more quickly than others. But, a region experiencing a resurgence of the coronavirus can be bounced back a phase.

In the face of pressure from central and southern Illinois regions where there are lower coronavirus case numbers than in Chicago, Pritzker has emphasized that he's guided by medical experts and scientific modeling.

7 More COVID-19 Cases in Chicago Police Department

Chicago police announced Wednesday seven more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 475.

Of the confirmed cases, 453 are officers and 22 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 480 employees have reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm five of those cases, police said.

Lake County Judge Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Lake County judge has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials at the 19th Judicial Circuit Court were notified Tuesday afternoon that a judge had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Chief Judge Diane E. Winter’s office.

A court spokeswoman said the judge has not been hospitalized as of Wednesday and is “resting comfortable at home.”

Doctors Warn of Mystery Illness Afflicting Children Who Previously Had Coronavirus

A mystery illness is affecting children who’ve previously had the coronavirus, and doctors say the illness has been detected in Chicago and are now warning parents on what they should be looking out for.

Dr. Frank Belmonte, who works at Advocate Children’s Hospital, says that the facility currently has a child with the illness.

“We actually have a child that is hospitalized right now who is suspected to have it,” he said.

According to Belmonte, children with the illness experience a variety of symptoms, including vomiting, upset stomach, red eyes, diarrhea, swollen lymph nodes and a rash. In more severe cases, children have even gone into cardiac arrest.

Only children who have previously had COVID-19, even if it wasn’t diagnosed, have come down with the symptoms.