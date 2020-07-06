coronavirus illinois

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Travel Order Begins, Lowest Daily Death Toll Since March

Chicago's new travel order requiring anyone entering or returning to the city from more than a dozen states to quarantine for 14 days.

The order comes after a long holiday weekend that had many traveling.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Launch Utility Billing Relief Program

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to announce the launch of a new Utility Billing Relief Program in the city.

The announcement, which is set for 1 p.m. CST, will include City Comptroller Reshma Soni and CEDA leadership, her office said.

Chicago Travel Order Begins, Requiring Quarantine for Travelers From 15 States

Chicago's emergency travel order began Monday morning, directing anyone who visits one of 15 states in the U.S. currently experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases to quarantine for 14 days.

The order took effect at 12:01 a.m. and remains in effect until further notice.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said travelers entering or returning to Chicago from "states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases" will need to quarantine "for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state."

States included in the order are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Illinois Reports Lowest Number of Deaths in Single Day Since Late March

Illinois health officials reported 639 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, but just six deaths as the state reported its lowest single-day increase in fatalities since late March.

According to data provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, 7,020 individuals have now passed away due to coronavirus-related complications. Sunday’s six additional deaths are the smallest increase in the number of total fatalities since March 25, when three deaths were reported statewide.

With 639 new cases on Sunday, the total number of cases statewide since the pandemic began now stands at 147,251.

