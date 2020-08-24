Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago School Switches to Remote Learning, Bears Say 9 Tests Were False Positives

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker or Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed in the video player above.

A Chicago school is switching to remote learning after four cases of coronavirus were identified.

That news comes as the Chicago Bears say nine players and staff members tested positive - but the team says those were false positives.

Here are the latest updates from around the state on the fight against coronavirus today (Aug. 24):

Illinois Reports 1,893 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Additional Deaths

The state of Illinois saw its seven-day rolling positivity rate drop Sunday, as 1,893 new cases of the virus were reported, along with six additional fatalities related to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported a total of 220,178 cases throughout Illinois since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The six additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 7,880.

For the fifth day in a row, the state reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus tests turned in to state labs, with 54,351 specimens returned over the last 24 hours. Those test results bring the state’s total to 3,704,036 tests during the pandemic.

After rising throughout last week, the statewide seven-day positivity rate on tests has declined for two straight days, dropping to 4.2% on Sunday after peaking at 4.4% on Aug. 19.

South Side School Temporarily Switches to Remote Learning After Students Test Positive

A South Side Catholic school is temporarily reversing course on its plan to conduct in-person instruction after four students tested positive for coronavirus.

Students had returned to classrooms at St. Rita of Cascia school on Chicago’s South Side last week, but they will now head back home for at least two weeks of remote learning after at least four cases of coronavirus were diagnosed within the school community.

Parents at the school received an email Thursday saying that two students had tested positive for the virus, and that the school would be switching back to a remote learning program. St. Rita will use remote learning plans until Sept. 4, then will resume a hybrid plan that involves in-person instruction beginning the following Tuesday.

After the initial two positive tests, school President Dr. James Quaid told NBC 5 that two more cases were confirmed on Friday. He says that the school’s decision to quickly switch to remote learning was made in an attempt to minimize the impact of the situation, and to prevent further spread of the virus.

More details can be found here.

Chicago Bears Say 9 Tests Were Likely False Positives

A total of nine Chicago Bears players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, but the team says it appears that all nine results were false positives after an issue at the laboratory that was processing the tests.

The Bears were one of several NFL clubs impacted by the testing issues at a lab in New Jersey, according to the league.

“This morning, we learned yesterday’s COVID-19 testing identified nine players and staff as positive,” the Bears said in a statement. “We followed additional NFL-NFLPA testing protocol and confirmed all nine results as false positives.”

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, players who return false positive test results must go through specific NFL protocols to return to the field, meaning that the nine individuals involved with the results will likely not participate in the team’s practice Sunday afternoon at Halas Hall.

According to Kim Jones of the NFL Network, Buffalo Bills G.M. Brandon Beane says that 10-to-11 teams are dealing with issues arising from the test results performed by the New Jersey lab.

The NFL issued a statement of its own Sunday, saying that clubs are currently working to “confirm or rule out” positive test results.

“Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate,” the league said. “The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”

Will, Kankakee Counties Could See New Coronavirus Mitigation Rules Put in Place

Will and Kankakee counties could potentially see new coronavirus mitigation measures implemented next week after the area saw its rolling positivity rate reach 8% on Saturday.

According to data provided by the Illinois Department of Health, the two counties, which comprise Region 7 in the state’s coronavirus mitigation strategy, have seen their combined positivity rate on coronavirus testing go up from 6.7% on Aug. 12 to an even 8% on Saturday, with six consecutive days of increases in that number.

Under the IDPH’s “Restore Illinois” plan, any region that has a rolling positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days would then have coronavirus mitigation measures enacted.

Illinois Sets Another New Testing Record, With More Than 2,300 New Cases

For the fourth day in a row, the state of Illinois has set a new record for coronavirus testing, with nearly 57,000 new tests conducted over the last 24 hours.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 56,766 new tests were reported over the last day, smashing the previous mark of 51,736 tests as the high watermark for testing over a 24 hour period.

In all, 3,649,685 tests have been conducted over the course of the pandemic.

Over the last day, a total of 2,356 new cases of the virus have been confirmed by state health officials, bringing the statewide total to 218,285 since the pandemic began.