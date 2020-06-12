Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Riverwalk Reopens, Streets Close for Dining Out

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

More attractions in Chicago are beginning to reopen - and in a big way.

The city's coveted Riverwalk will soon be back, with restrictions, and streets in some Chicago neighborhoods are closing down to make way for outdoor dining.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (June 12):

Streets Close to Make Room for Outdoor Seating at Restaurants

Two streets on Chicago's North Side will close Friday to make way for more outdoor seating at area restaurants.

Broadway in Lakeview will be closed from Belmont Avenue to Diversey Parkway beginning at 12 p.m. and continuing through the weekend for "Dine Out on Broadway," according to the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce. More than 35 restaurants are expected to participate in the program.

In the Gold Coast, Rush Street will be closed between Oak Street and State Street, according to the city. Bellevue Place will also be closed between State Street and just east of Rush Street to the alley. No parking will be allowed in any of the closed area.

The streets are two of six in a pilot program announced by the mayor last month before the city entered phase three of its coronavirus reopening plan. Other streets include 75th Street in Chatham, 26th Street in Little Village, Taylor Street on the Near West Side and Randolph Street in the West Loop.

Chicago Riverwalk to Reopen With Restrictions Friday

The Chicago Riverwalk will reopen to the public Friday morning with notable restrictions, city officials said in an email late Thursday night.

In order to maintain crowd sizes and ensure social distancing, the city of Chicago has created designated hours for recreation and concessions, according to a news release. The Riverwalk will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Those using the space must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, officials said.

Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., those using the Riverwalk will be able to run, jog, walk and bike along the path between Lake Shore Drive and Lake Street.

At 10:00 a.m., the Riverwalk will be closed for cleaning. Starting at 11:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. concessions vendors will be open by reservation only.

In addition to requiring reservations, each establishment will be required to space tables 6 feet apart.

First Double-Lung Transplant Performed On Coronavirus Patient At Northwestern Hospital

Northwestern Hospital has successfully completed its first double-lung transplant on a coronavirus patient, the hospital confirmed.

The patient, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, recovered from the virus but suffered life-threatening damage to both lungs, requiring the procedure.

“A lung transplant was her only chance for survival,” said Ankit Bharat, MD, chief of thoracic surgery and surgical director of the Northwestern Medicine Lung Transplant Program.

Northwestern Hospital is one of the first health systems in the country to successfully perform a lung transplant on a patient recovering from COVID-19, according to a statement from the hospital. Dr. Bharat said he wants other transplant centers to know the procedure can be done safely while offering terminally ill coronavirus patients another option for survival.