Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Neighborhood Has Highest Total, State Farm Rebate

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Across Illinois, more than 16,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, but in one Chicago neighborhood, the numbers paint a startling picture.

Meanwhile, Chicago police officers continue to be at risk of infection, with a number of officers contracting the virus in the same week many laid to rest one of their own - an officer who passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 10):

State Farm Announces $2 Billion Rebate For Auto Insurance Customers

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company on Thursday announced a $2 billion rebate for their customers to help them through challenging financial times during the coronavirus pandemic.

State Farm said the rebate, part of its Good Neighbor Relief Program, will appear as a credit on customers' auto policy, and customers don't need to take any action to receive it.

Chicago’s West Ridge Neighborhood Has Illinois’ Highest Coronavirus Case Total

Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The diverse middle-class neighborhood on the far north side of Chicago is reporting at least 272 confirmed cases, many of them under the age of 30.

It’s still unclear on what’s caused the outbreak in the community.

17 More Chicago Police Department Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Chicago police announced 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 151.

Of the cases, 144 are officers and seven are civilian employees, police said. Four officers who previously tested positive have recovered and are back on duty.

A funeral was held Thursday for the first officer in the department to die of complications from the coronavirus.

Judge Orders Cook County Jail to Do More to Halt Spread of Coronavirus

A federal judge in Chicago Thursday ordered one of the nation’s largest jails to take prompt action to stem the potentially catastrophic spread of the coronavirus, including by ensuring that its more than 4,000 detainees have access to adequate soap and sanitizer.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly also mandated that Chicago’s Cook County Jail test all inmates as soon as they show signs of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and that it suspend the use of small holding pens to process new inmates.

Family of Cook County Jail Detainee Who Died of Coronavirus Sues Sheriff, County

A federal lawsuit filed by the family of the first detainee at Cook County Jail to die from complications of COVID-19 alleges the county violated his constitutional rights by shackling him to a bed while he was battling the virus.