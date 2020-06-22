Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Moves to Phase Four Friday, Lakefront Reopens

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Chicago is ready to move into phase four of reopening on Friday alongside the rest of Illinois, city officials announced early Monday.

Meanwhile, more restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus are being lifted Monday, as Chicago's Lakefront Trail reopens along with the city's harbors and the 606 trail.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (June 22):

Lightfoot, Chicago Health Officials to Discuss Reopening

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady are scheduled to announce details of phase four of the city's reopening plan Monday afternoon during a news conference at 1 p.m. CST.

Chicago Ready to Move to Phase 4 on Friday

Chicago will be ready to enter phase four with the rest of Illinois on Friday, several days earlier than health experts had initially planned, the mayor announced.

The transition means additional businesses and public amenities will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity and certain restrictions and gatherings can increase to up to 50 people inside and 100 people outside.

Here's a look at what will open for the first time at the beginning of phase four in Chicago:

Indoor seating in bars and restaurants

Museums and zoos

Performance venues

Summer camps / youth activities

Phase four will also include adjustments to other industries that have previously reopened. Residents will still be urged to social distance and wear face coverings.

Lakefront, 606 Trail and Harbors Reopen

Chicago's most popular trails reopened to the public Monday after a months-long closure due to coronavirus, but things are different.

The Lakefront and 606 Bloomingdale Trail opened early Monday morning. Chicago harbors also opened for the 2020 boating season along with South Shore and Sydney R. Marovitz golf courses.

Both the Lakefront and 606 Bloomingdale Trail will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. daily. No congregating will be allowed on the trails, meaning runners, bikers and walkers will have to continue moving and those on the trails must continue to social distance.

While the Lakefront Trail will open, all other lakefront amenities including outdoor fitness equipment athletic fields and beaches will not. Chicago’s swimming pools and playgrounds will remain closed and no outdoor fitness equipment, basketball courts, tennis courts or athletic fields can be used. Parking lots will also remain closed for the time being.

Social Distancing Ambassadors will be stationed along the trail to educate the public and manage the flow of traffic.

Illinois Reports 658 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois reported 658 new cases of coronavirus statewide Sunday, along with 23 additional deaths.

The new cases bring the statewide total since the pandemic began to 136,762 cases and 6,647 deaths.

The state also reported 23,816 total test specimens returned to state labs in the last 24 hours. The latest increase lifts the state to 1,360,784 tests conducted.

Water Safety Concerns on the Rise as More People Head to Area Beaches

Since pools closed for summer, more people are heading to the beach. But with high water levels and erosion leading to smaller beach fronts, many are packing in, leading to increased concern over water safety.

Dave Benjamin, co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, has used this time to educate the public about the risks involved. GLSRP is a non-profit group that tracks drowning statistics and performs presentations and training around the Midwest.

"It's not common sense that panic is the first stage of drowning. It’s not common knowledge that 66% of all drowning victims were good strong confident swimmers. Knowing how to swim is not enough. You need to know how to survive," Benjamin said.

Since 2010, there have been more than 850 drownings in the Great Lakes. Benjamin said he hopes to eradicate tragedy with the mantra: Flip, float, follow.