Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Mask Mandate Takes Effect

Chicago's new mask mandate begins Friday, requiring everyone age 2 and older to wear masks in all indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Meanwhile, a battle appears to be brewing between Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union over the district's reopening plan.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Chicago Mask Mandate Begins Friday: What You Need to Know

Chicago's new mask mandate begins Friday. What are the new rules and where will you need to wear one? Here's everything you need to know:

Who has to wear a mask?

With the city of Chicago reporting more than 400 new cases of coronavirus per day, health officials have reinstituted a mask mandate for all residents age 2 and older, regardless of a person’s COVID vaccination status.

Where are masks mandated?

In all indoor public settings, including in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, private clubs and in common areas of condo and multi-residential buildings.

On public transportation

In health care settings

In schools

In correctional and congregate settings

Are there exceptions?

Masks may be removed while eating or drinking in bars, restaurants or other establishments

Masks can also be removed during specific activities that require their removal, including while getting beard shaves or facials at salons.

Masks can also be removed by employees in settings that are not open to the public. Employees in those settings must also be static, and must maintain social distancing of at least six feet from all other individuals.

CTU, CPS at ‘Impasse' Over School Reopening Plan, Union Says

As Chicago Public Schools teachers and students prepare to return to the classroom earlier than usual, another battle appears to be brewing between the district and the teachers union over the district's reopening plan.

The Chicago Teachers Union in a press conference on Wednesday called for added safety measures and expressed concerns over a potential surge as the school year begins with cases rising across the city and state.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey stated that the district has not released plans for metrics that could force schools to close again and send students back to remote learning.

A spokesperson for CPS said in a statement that the district is following guidance from federal health officials and state guidelines and in some cases has exceeded those precautions.

These Illinois Schools Are on Probation for Not Adhering to Statewide Mask Mandate

Several schools and districts statewide have been placed on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education for not adhering to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate, an official confirmed Wednesday.

As Pritzker previously warned, schools who choose to flout the mask requirement for students and faculty to start the academic year could have their status revoked by the ISBE.

US Announces Plan to Offer COVID Booster Shots for All Americans

U.S. health authorities are recommending an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans eight months after they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot in order to gain longer-lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

The move is being driven by both the highly contagious variant and preliminary evidence that suggests the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

In a joint statement, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Health and Human Services, the National Institute of Health and medical experts announced plans, pending formal FDA approval of a third dose, to begin administering booster shots widely.

"We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose," the statement said.

The expansion will be rolled out first to those who were fully vaccinated earliest, which includes health care workers, nursing home residents and other other older people before distributing booster shots to general public.

At-Home COVID Tests ‘Strongly Recommended' as Demand Rises: Chicago's Top Doc

With businesses, music festivals and places of work now requiring negative COVID tests in many cases, demand for testing has left some centers overwhelmed. But there's an at-home option health officials also recommend.

Chicago's top doctor on Tuesday said the antigen home COVID tests are both accurate and convenient.

"Especially if your child or you, you know, are having symptoms, it's a very, very good test," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live. "If you're not having symptoms, it's still a good test. And it's the one that you can just take it home and have a result of in 15 minutes. It's like a pregnancy test - you see it right off the bat."

Arwady was specifically referring to the over-the-counter BinaxNow tests, which can be purchased at major stores like Walmart, Walgreens, Target and more.

Teacher Waiting to Get Vaccine Now Fighting for Her Life After Contracting COVID: Family

A Homewood middle school teacher is fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19 in mid-July.

According to her family, Cherie Garza, 39, tested positive for the virus on July 11. A short time later, she went to the emergency room due to coughing and chest pains, and was sent home.

Several days later, her health rapidly declined, and she was rushed to a Munster hospital, according to her family. Garza was later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago where she is currently in critical but stable condition.

Doctors have told her family she could be in intensive care for months.

Garza’s family said she was unvaccinated when she contracted COVID-19, but planned to get the shot before the school year started. Her mom encouraged those who are unsure about getting the vaccine to talk to their doctor.

Every Illinois County Is Seeing 'Substantial' or 'High' COVID Transmission and Should Mask Indoors, CDC Says

Every county in Illinois is seeing "substantial" or "high" community transmission of COVID-19, placing the entire state in the category in which everyone over the age of 2 should resume wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, federal health officials say.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance late last month to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor settings again in areas of the U.S. that are seeing "substantial" or "high" transmission of COVID-19.

So in which areas is the CDC advising people wear masks indoors? The agency points to its COVID-19 data tracker showing levels of community transmission, along with other data, for each county in the U.S.

As of Monday, all 102 counties in Illinois were experiencing either “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission, triggering the recommendation to mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Ninety-seven counties - including every county in the Chicago area - are seeing "high" transmission while five are in the "substantial" transmission range: Putnam, Lee, Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stark, which was the last county to cross the threshold into the higher transmission levels after remaining in "moderate" transmission through Sunday.

Chicago Travel Advisory: 8 States, DC Added to List as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Chicago on Tuesday added eight states and the District of Columbia to its travel advisory, recommending that unvaccinated people entering the city from those areas test negative for COVID-19 or quarantine upon arrival.

The eight new states added include: Minnesota, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia.

The addition brings the total number of states on the advisory to 39, along with three territories.

Who Can Get COVID Booster Shots and When Can They Get Them? Here's What to Know

With COVID booster shots now approved for some people with compromised immune systems, who can get the shots and when?

U.S. regulators authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with compromised immune systems last week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel also recommended the extra shot Friday.

Eligible for a Third COVID-19 Shot? Here's Where to Get One in the Chicago Area

COVID-19 booster shots have been approved for millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers and other disorders.

Immunocompromised patients make up roughly 2.7% of the U.S. adult population and 44% of hospitalized breakthrough infections, where someone gets infected even after they’ve been fully vaccinated. Small studies also suggest, according to the CDC, that immunocompromised people are more likely to transmit the virus to household contacts.

The CDC recommends people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional vaccine dose at least 28 days after their second dose.

Following the announcement Friday, federal health officials said booster shots "could start being administered immediately." Since then, multiple retail chains have started offering third doses nationwide, including in the Chicago area.

Vaccine Mandates and Passports: Will They Come to Illinois?

With cities in parts of the U.S. implementing a COVID vaccine requirement for certain activities, could Chicago and Illinois follow suit?

New York City will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday for anyone wanting to partake in much of public life — dining indoors at restaurants, working out at a gym, visiting a stadium or strolling through a museum. While the new requirement goes into effect Tuesday, enforcement won't begin until Sept. 13.

Other cities, including San Francisco, followed New York's move in taking more aggressive measures against the pandemic.

People who want to go into bars, restaurants, gyms, music halls or other indoor venues in New Orleans will also soon have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a recent negative test.

So what does that mean for Chicago and Illinois?

Delta, Lambda, Gamma: Here's a Breakdown of COVID Variants and What We Know So Far

As cases of the delta variant continue to raise concerns across the U.S., the latest variant to take hold in the country, many are wondering what other variants are out there and which should we be concerned about?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variants of the coronavirus were expected. But some variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than others, according to the CDC, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.

Variants are categorized as "variants of interest," "variants of concern" and "variants of high consequence."

So which variants are being tracked so far? In the U.S. and around the globe, there are currently four variants labeled "variants of concern" by the CDC and the World Health Organization.

