Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Blue Angels Chicago, United Airlines, Peak Changes

Chicagoans will want to keep their eyes on the skies Tuesday as the Blue Angels prepare for a special flyover in the city.

But you don't need to be in Chicago to watch the special show.

Plus, a change has been made in predictions over the state's coronavirus peak, but what will that mean for residents?

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (May 12):

LIVE: Blue Angels Chicago Flyover

The Blue Angels are set to fly over Chicago Tuesday as part of a nationwide tribute to honor healthcare workers and first responders during the coronavirus crisis.

The squadron released a flight path for the event, with the Chicago track set to take place between 11:45 a.m. and noon, though times are subject to change.

The event will begin and end on the city's South Side, with the Blue Angels traveling west and north as they loop around the city.

"Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover," a message within the announcement reads. "Social distancing should be practiced at all times."

Not able to see it in person? Here's how you can watch it live.

Bradley University to Resume On-Campus Instruction in August

Bradley University in central Illinois will resume on-campus instruction in the fall semester despite the continued presence of the coronavirus in the state, university officials announced Monday.

University officials said Bradley’s location in Peoria, with its population of about 111,000, and the school’s student population of about 5,000 gives administrators confidence regular operations can resume in a safe environment.

Bradley suspended on-campus instruction at the end of March, and carried it through to the end of the spring semester this week.

United Airlines Announces Policy Changes After Social Media Images Show Packed Flight

After photos of crowded flights went viral, a major airline has announced changes to help customers maintain social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

United Airlines made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that customers will be allowed to rebook flights if their flight is too crowded to maintain proper social distancing.

"Starting next week, customers on flights that are expected to be closer to full capacity can rebook on a different flight or receive a travel credit," the company said. "We’ll do our best to reach out about 24 hours before departure and we’ll also provide options at the gate."

Chicago Police Department Coronavirus Cases Surpass 500

Chicago police announced 12 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 502.

Of the confirmed cases, 477 are officers and 25 are civilian employees, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Change in Illinois' Coronavirus Peak Timing: What it Means

During his daily coronavirus press briefing, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that modeling data now indicates that the state may not hit the so-called "peak" in the coronavirus pandemic until as late as mid-June.

May 11 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered his daily coronavirus press briefing from home as he and his employees remain in self-isolation after a senior staffer tested positive for coronavirus while asymptomatic last week.

Originally, state officials had hoped to hit a peak in April, but that timeline has now been broadened due to new modeling data.

“Compared to the forecasts I shared on April 23, the timeframe of plateauing near a peak has been expanded from mid-May into mid-June,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said that the state has made progress in its fight to slow the spread of COVID-19, but that the progress has only helped to flatten the curve of the virus and potentially lengthen the time that numbers will plateau, rather than causing a decline in numbers statewide.

“On a statewide basis, we haven’t passed our peak yet,” he said. “We’ve seen more stability in our numbers, but we’re not seeing significant declines in key metrics, including hospitalizations.”

While Pritzker admitted that the news about the potential peak of the virus not hitting until the middle of next month is “disheartening” in many ways, there is reason for optimism because of the expanded timeline.

“This does signal success,” he said. “A pushing out of our estimated ‘peak’ is a natural consequence of flattening the curve. Pushing the peak down and therefore to a longer timeframe might not sound like good news, but I promise you, it is saving lives.”