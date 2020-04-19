Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Assisted Living Facilities Hit Hard by Virus; 1,197 New Cases Reported

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

New data from the state of Illinois illustrates the impact the coronavirus is having on assisted living facilities.

In all, the state is reporting at least 1,860 cases of coronavirus among residents of assisted living facilities, along with 286 deaths statewide.

The state has also reported that 1,197 new cases of the virus were reported statewide Sunday, along with 33 deaths.

Here are the latest coronavirus headlines from around the state of Illinois:

State Reports Nearly 1,200 New Coronavirus Cases Sunday

The state of Illinois has now exceeded 30,000 cases of coronavirus, as officials reported 1,197 new cases of the virus on Sunday.

In all, 30,357 people have been diagnosed with the illness since the pandemic began. Officials also reported 33 new deaths statewide, with 1,290 deaths reported statewide during the crisis.

Data Released on Coronavirus Cases in Assisted Living Facilities

New data released by the state shows the impact the coronavirus is having on assisted living facilities.

According to the data, which covers 21 of the state’s 102 counties, at least 1,860 nursing home residents have tested positive for the virus. At least 286 of those residents have died, including 144 in Cook County alone.

At least 100 Cook County assisted-living facilities have reported cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Student’s Death Likely Caused by COVID-19 Complications

A student in a suburban school district has died, likely as a result of complications related to the novel coronavirus, officials in Arlington Heights said Saturday.

The student’s death was confirmed in a letter sent to parents by Arlington Heights District 214 Superintendent Dr. David R. Schuler.

The superintendent also said another student is currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a local hospital after being diagnosed with the virus.

The students’ names and schools have not been released. Illinois schools have not been in session since mid-March as a result of the governor’s “stay-at-home” order.