coronavirus testing sites

Illinois Community Based Coronavirus Testing Sites Closed Monday

IDPH has not announced closures for the rest of the week

COVID-19 community based testing sites across the state are closed Monday, Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday night.

Closed testing sites include those in:

  • Harwood Heights
  • South Holland
  • Rolling Meadows
  • Auburn/Chatham/Gresham
  • Champaign
  • Peoria
  • East St. Louis
  • Waukegan
  • Aurora
  • Rockford

IDPH has not announced updates for further closures of testing sites after Monday.

After a weekend of protests in Illinois, communities are working to move into phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan amid potentially heightened coronavirus cases.

