Illinois Community Based Coronavirus Testing Sites Closed Monday

COVID-19 community based testing sites across the state are closed Monday, Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday night.

Closed testing sites include those in:

Harwood Heights

South Holland

Rolling Meadows

Auburn/Chatham/Gresham

Champaign

Peoria

East St. Louis

Waukegan

Aurora

Rockford

UPDATE: All Illinois Community Based Testing Sites will be closed on Monday, June 1. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uBxepxbj6g — IDPH (@IDPH) June 1, 2020

IDPH has not announced updates for further closures of testing sites after Monday.

After a weekend of protests in Illinois, communities are working to move into phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan amid potentially heightened coronavirus cases.