Illinois Community Based Coronavirus Testing Sites Closed Monday

COVID-19 community based testing sites across the state are closed Monday, Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday night.
Closed testing sites include those in:
- Harwood Heights
- South Holland
- Rolling Meadows
- Auburn/Chatham/Gresham
- Champaign
- Peoria
- East St. Louis
- Waukegan
- Aurora
- Rockford
IDPH has not announced updates for further closures of testing sites after Monday.
After a weekend of protests in Illinois, communities are working to move into phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan amid potentially heightened coronavirus cases.