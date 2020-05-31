Illinois Coronavirus Cases Surpass 120K

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois surpassed 120,000 on Sunday, health officials announced.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday that 1,343 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours. That brings the statewide total to 120,060 cases in 101 counties.

An additional 60 deaths on Sunday brought Illinois' death toll to 5,390 since the pandemic began.

Sunday's figures show that 21,154 coronavirus test results were returned from labs in the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 898,259 tests conducted throughout the outbreak.

The state's rolling positivity rate over the previous seven days sat at 7%, days after Illinois moved into phase three of its reopening plan.

According to state officials, all but one Illinois county has now confirmed at least one case of the virus. Only Scott County, just west of Springfield, hasn't reported a case.

The latest metrics were released Sunday afternoon against a backdrop of Chicago and the nation reeling from demonstrations, looting and violence the night before. Thousands gathered in Chicago - despite a ban on groups larger than 10 people - to protest police brutality in the wake of Minneapolis police killing a black man named George Floyd by kneeling on his neck.

Officials around the country advised anyone who joined a protest to self-quarantine for 14 days and avoid contact with any at-risk populations to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.