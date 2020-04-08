Illinois Coronavirus Cases: A Look at the Numbers by ZIP Code

Illinois residents can now track coronavirus cases in their neighborhood using ZIP code data from the state's department of public health.

The interactive map below allows residents to track cases by ZIP code and county.

Additional information including race demographics, age demographics, gender and total number of people tested is also available on the IDPH website.

The health department notes that ZIP code data is not provided in every reported cases so numbers may vary from the statewide totals, but this data will continue to be updated. For a complete look by county, click here.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker previously issued a statewide stay-at-home order until April 30.