Cheri Bustos

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos Tests Positive for COVID-19

The lawmaker said Monday she was feeling well despite showing symptoms of coronavirus

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, of Illinois, revealed Monday she was experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus, the lawmaker posted on social media.

Bustos, D-Moline, represents Illinois' 17th Congressional District, which covers the northwest portion of the state.

In a tweet, the congresswoman said she still felt well despite experiencing symptoms. Consistent with medical advice, Bustos plans to work from her Illinois home until she's cleared by her physician.

The lawmaker also advised residents to continue to be vigilant and employ practices like wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands.

"The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together," she stated.

This article tagged under:

Cheri Bustoscheri bustos coronavirusillinois 17th congressional districtillinois congresswomanrep. cheri bustos
