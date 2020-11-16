Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos Tests Positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, of Illinois, revealed Monday she was experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus, the lawmaker posted on social media.

Bustos, D-Moline, represents Illinois' 17th Congressional District, which covers the northwest portion of the state.

In a tweet, the congresswoman said she still felt well despite experiencing symptoms. Consistent with medical advice, Bustos plans to work from her Illinois home until she's cleared by her physician.

We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices: wear a mask, practice social distancing, get your flu shot and wash your hands.



The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together. — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) November 16, 2020

"The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together," she stated.