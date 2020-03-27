coronavirus

Illinois Congressional Delegation Heads to DC for Vote on Coronavirus Relief Package

By Carol Marin and Don Moseley

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Editor's note: Read the latest coverage on the coronavirus stimulus package vote here.

At 6:55 a.m. CST Friday, Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois' 5th Congressional District was aboard an American Airlines jet ready for takeoff.

Seated at a careful distance from him were four more members of the Illinois delegation: Reps. Sean Casten of the 6th District, Bill Foster of the 11th District, Robin Kelly of the 2nd District and Brad Schneider of the 10th District.

Local

Naperville 4 mins ago

Police Seek Suspects in Naperville Jogger Attack

Eisenhower Expressway 19 mins ago

Man Charged With Firing Shots on Eisenhower Expressway

They were bound for Washington, D.C., expected to be in the nation’s capitol by 11 a.m. CST to vote on a $2 trillion rescue package to fuel a coronavirus-ridden economy and workforce.

But the wrinkle in the plan, as President Donald Trump worried aloud during Thursday's White House briefing, was that there may be one rogue congressman ready to try to slow the momentum of the rescue train by forcing a roll call vote as opposed to a voice vote.

Stay tuned. We will.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us