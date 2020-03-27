Illinois Congressional Delegation Heads to DC for Vote on Coronavirus Relief Package

Editor's note: Read the latest coverage on the coronavirus stimulus package vote here.

At 6:55 a.m. CST Friday, Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois' 5th Congressional District was aboard an American Airlines jet ready for takeoff.

Seated at a careful distance from him were four more members of the Illinois delegation: Reps. Sean Casten of the 6th District, Bill Foster of the 11th District, Robin Kelly of the 2nd District and Brad Schneider of the 10th District.

They were bound for Washington, D.C., expected to be in the nation’s capitol by 11 a.m. CST to vote on a $2 trillion rescue package to fuel a coronavirus-ridden economy and workforce.

But the wrinkle in the plan, as President Donald Trump worried aloud during Thursday's White House briefing, was that there may be one rogue congressman ready to try to slow the momentum of the rescue train by forcing a roll call vote as opposed to a voice vote.

Stay tuned. We will.