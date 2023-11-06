Illinois community among best towns in U.S. to see fall foliage

A new ranking showcases some of the best places to see colorful fall foliage across the United States, and an Illinois community cracked the top-20.

According to the ranking published by Country Living, the top spot in the Midwest to see fall foliage is Munising, Michigan. Located along the shores of Lake Superior in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the community was ranked at No. 10 by the authors of the piece.

In terms of Illinois, the community of Galena checks in at No. 16, making it the best spot in the Land of Lincoln to see the changing leaves.

Nestled in the northwest corner of the state, Galena is famous for its shopping, historic attractions and location near the Mississippi River, and apparently it’s just as famous for its changing colors.

“This Midwest town offers several season-specific events that your whole family will love,” the magazine said.

Fish Creek, Wisconsin is close behind at No. 18 as the top entry from the Badger State. Nashville, Indiana is also on the list at No. 46.