coronavirus in illinois

Illinois Commerce Commission Reminds Residents Not to Flush Sanitary Wipes, Facial Tissues Down Toilet

74366664CG007_Isle_Of_White
Getty Images

While Illinois residents are being more aggressive in their use of cleaning supplies because of the coronavirus pandemic, a state commission is warning that those supplies must be disposed of properly.

In an email sent out Wednesday, the Illinois Commerce Commission encouraged state residents to toss trash into garbage cans, not try to flush it down their toilets.

“To avoid the spread of COVID-19, many of us are using more cleaning wipes on our hands and hard surfaces,” the commission said. “A shortage of toilet paper may tempt some residents to use and flush tissues, paper towels or baby wipes down the toilet, but despite what some packaging might say, these items are not flushable and can result in serious toilet clogs and do damage to sanitary sewer systems.”

The commission says that flushing those types of items down toilets can lead to costly plumbing repair bills, and could have widespread problems in the sewer system.

Residents should avoid flushing:

  • Grease
  • Cleaning and baby wipes
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet seat covers
  • Diapers
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Dental floss
  • Cleaning brush refills
  • Q-tips
  • Cotton balls
  • Engine oil, chemicals and paints
  • Food waste
  • Razor blades
  • Latex materials
  • Medicine
  • Bandages

In addition to the damage those items could do to sewage systems, certain cleaners, chemicals and medicines could adversely impact aquatic and marine life in streams and rivers.

Top Stories From NBC 5 Chicago

coronavirus in illinois 35 mins ago

Man Arrested for Coughing at Front Desk Staff of Chicago Police Station

coronavirus in indiana 41 mins ago

115 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in illinois
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us