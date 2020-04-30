Illinois

Illinois Casinos to Stay Closed Until Further Notice

71526477EM028_WSOP_No_Limit
Getty Images

LAS VEGAS – JULY 28: Poker chips are stacked up on a table on the first day of the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event at the Rio Hotel & Casino July 28, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Over 8,500 players have so far signed up for the event. The final nine players will compete for the top prize of more than USD 11.5 million on the final table which begins August 10. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Illinois Gaming Board has decreed the state's casinos will remain closed and its video gambling terminals will remain dark "until further notice'' was the state fight to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

Gaming board administrator Marcus Fruchter says the agency will consult public health professionals and review conditions before video and casino gambling will be allowed to resume.

In Illinois, 52,918 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and there have been 2,355 deaths.

Local

Chicago Firefighter 1 hour ago

Off-Duty Firefighter Shot on Chicago’s South Side

Illinois 2 hours ago

Data Reveals Insufficient Testing in Parts of Winnebago County

Gambling in Illinois has been suspended since March 16. Fruchter announcement marks the third extension of the shutdown.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Illinois Casino Gaming Association executive director Tom Swoik said casino operators are hopeful they'll be able to restart operations June 1. He estimates the state's 10 casinos have lost about $100 million during the six weeks they've been closed, putting more than 5,000 employees out of work.

"It'll take several months to see people feeling comfortable to start coming back,'' Swoik said. "Everyone's going to be very, very cautious.''

Swoik said the casino industry is considering new sanitation criteria in the wake of COVID-19, including sneeze guards between spaced-out slot machines, player limits at table games and prohibiting the touching of cards.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Illinoiscasinos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us