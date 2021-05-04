Cannabis in Illinois

Illinois Cannabis Sales Continue to Smash Records, With Revenue Exceeding That of Liquor

Legalized cannabis sales in Illinois continue to smash all sorts of records, with the state now exceeding $1 billion in recreational weed sales and setting a new record for sales in the month of April.

According to the latest data available from the state’s Department of Revenue, Illinois recorded nearly $115 million in sales in the month of April alone, the highest-grossing month since cannabis became legal last year.

By comparison, the state saw $37 million in sales during the month of April in 2020.

In all, Illinois has now racked up $1,064,750,968 in recreational cannabis sales since legalization took place. Of those sales, nearly $777 million were made to in-state residents, according to the Department of Revenue.

The state also set another remarkable record in the first quarter of 2021, with tax revenues for cannabis sales ($86 million) exceeding those of liquor ($72 million) for the first time ever, according to Newsweek.

If current trends continue, the state is expected to surpass $1 billion in sales during 2021, according to officials.

