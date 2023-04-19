Illinois Board of Education Affirms Decision to Revoke Urban Prep Academy's Charter Status

The Illinois Board of Education affirmed an earlier decision from the Chicago Board of Education that revokes the charter status of Urban Prep Academy on Wednesday by denying the institution's appeal, making the change official.

A CPS statement said that both Urban Prep Academy schools were found to be out of compliance with legal requirements and charter contract at the time of the October 2022 vote.

Urban Prep Academy filed an appeal with the state's Board of Education after Chicago's board voted to revoke the institution's charter status in response to the schools' alleged violations.

"We are pleased that today the State Board of Education denied UPA’s appeal, thereby affirming the Chicago Board of Education’s non-renewal decision. The Urban Prep Academies’ Corporate Board was neither student-centered nor fiscally responsible. We believe this decision is in the best interest of students and we are grateful for the State Board’s thorough review on this matter," a statement from Chicago Public Schools said.

The statement added that the board will work with students, staff and parents of Urban Prep Academy to prepare for the 2023-24 school year, with the district committing to "operating a high-quality CPS-run high school at the current Bronzeville and Englewood campus locations, with programs that continue to center cultural identity, social-emotional supports, and strong post-secondary pathways for students."