Illinois-based Vital Proteins recalls collagen peptides due to possible material contamination

An Illinois-based company that sells collagen peptides has recalled nearly 60,000 canisters of the substance because of potential material contamination.

Vital Proteins, based in Franklin, recalled the 24 oz. plastic containers because of potential contamination from pieces of a broken plastic lid, according to a press release.

The Food and Drug Administration says the voluntary recall was initiated by the company in April and remains ongoing.

The products were distributed to retailers in Illinois and Indiana, as well as more than a dozen additional states.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Costco is one of several retailers that carry the product, and they said it was on store shelves in mid-April. The company says no injuries have been reported as a result of the recalled item.

The recall information is as follows:

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

24 oz. plastic containers

UPC 8 57273 00866 6

Consumers who purchased the item should dispose of it and shouldn’t use it, according to Vital Proteins.