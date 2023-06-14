Vital Proteins

Illinois-based Vital Proteins recalls collagen peptides due to possible material contamination

Costco was one of the retailers that sold the product in April, officials said

An Illinois-based company that sells collagen peptides has recalled nearly 60,000 canisters of the substance because of potential material contamination.

Vital Proteins, based in Franklin, recalled the 24 oz. plastic containers because of potential contamination from pieces of a broken plastic lid, according to a press release.

The Food and Drug Administration says the voluntary recall was initiated by the company in April and remains ongoing.

The products were distributed to retailers in Illinois and Indiana, as well as more than a dozen additional states.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Costco is one of several retailers that carry the product, and they said it was on store shelves in mid-April. The company says no injuries have been reported as a result of the recalled item.

The recall information is as follows:

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Local

Chicago Weather 26 mins ago

High waves, rip currents make for dangerous swim conditions on Lake Michigan

Health & Wellness 29 mins ago

Blood donors now offered new ‘mixed reality' experience during donations at Chicago-area centers

24 oz. plastic containers

UPC 8 57273 00866 6

Consumers who purchased the item should dispose of it and shouldn’t use it, according to Vital Proteins.

This article tagged under:

Vital Proteins
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us