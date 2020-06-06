Illinois Authorities Report 975 New Cases of Coronavirus, 72 Additional Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 975 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with 72 additional deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by the department, fewer than 1,000 new cases of the virus were confirmed four of the last six days, continuing a recent trend in declining virus numbers.

A total of 126,890 cases of the virus have been reported since the pandemic began.

Saturday’s death toll brings the state’s total number of coronavirus-related fatalities 5,864, with cases reported in 101 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

Testing numbers statewide continue to rise, with 21,155 specimens reported by labs statewide in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 tests administered during the pandemic crossed the one million-threshold on Friday, with 1,022,074 tests conducted in all.

That increasing number of tests, along with a decreasing number of cases, puts the positivity rate over the last seven days at just 5.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate continues to hold steady at 92 percent, according to state data, and just 770 ICU beds are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the department. A total of 476 COVID-19 patients are currently using ventilators.