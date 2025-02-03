Illinois at ‘high' level for respiratory illness following ‘notable increase' in flu cases

As respiratory viruses spread across the nation, Illinois too has experienced an uptick in such illnesses, with the state's Department of Public Health reporting a "notable increase" in flu-related emergency department visits and hospital admissions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday the state's overall respiratory level rose from "moderate" to "high." IDPH reported 7.8% of emergency department visits attributed to the flu, while acute respiratory illnesses - which include the flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and other conditions - are responsible for 20% of emergency room visits.

Data for ED visits and hospital admissions for the week ending Jan. 25 revealed the flu "is circulating more widely," state health officials said.

While metrics regarding the flu have increased, ED visits and hospital admissions for COVID-19 and RSV have declined. State data showed 1.6% of visits were attributed to COVID-19, while 0.7% were related to RSV.

According to IDPH, the state’s overall respiratory activity level climbed to "high" in late December but dipped to "moderate" in January, where it remained for one week. It then rose to "high" again, driven by increasing rates of the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said seasonal flu activity remains elevated and continues to increase across the country, saying the amount of respiratory illness "causing people to seek healthcare is at a 'high' level."

Dr. Sharon Welbel, chair of the Infectious Disease Division at Cook County Health, said doctors are seeing a lot of people who are particularly ill, especially young people.

"We do tend to see influenza at this time of year, sometimes it even peaks around this time of year," she stated. "This year, that’s not what happened. But we are seeing sustained, high levels of influenza."

Illinois officials have recorded five pediatric deaths from the flu this season, three from COVID-19 and one connected to both RSV and COVID-19. The deaths are a "stark reminder of the importance of vaccinations for children and of the risk of serious illness from these largely preventable seasonal illnesses," state officials said.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, in a news release, recommended that anyone feeling symptoms of respiratory illness consider getting tested and treated early in the course of their illness -- especially if they are at risk for serious illness or spreading it to someone who is.

Here's what to know about the current illnesses circulating:

Virus symptoms

COVID

As of now, the symptoms for COVID remain the same as previously:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Altered sense of smell

Congestion

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

RSV

People infected with RSV usually exhibit symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected, according to the CDC. The most common symptoms are:

Runny nose

Congestion

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Symptoms typically appear in stages and not all at once. The signs might be apparent in adults - but less noticeable in young infants.

While RSV typically causes a mild, cold-like illness, it can also lead to severe illness such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Other symptoms of severe cases include the following, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Wheezing — a high-pitched noise that's usually heard on breathing out (exhaling)

Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing — the person may prefer to sit up rather than lie down

Bluish color of the skin due to lack of oxygen

Flu

Flu can cause mild to severe illness, and could potentially lead to death, according to the CDC.

"Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly," the CDC notes.

Some of the most common symptoms include: