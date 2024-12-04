Illinois and Cook County's minimum wage set to increase in January 2025

Illinois and Cook County's minimum wage will soon go up once again.

Beginning in 2025, the state and county's minimum wage will officially increase to $15 an hour for non-tipped employees. Tipped employees will increase to $9 an hour.

"Cook County’s minimum wage is determined by whichever is higher in any given year: the Federal minimum wage, Illinois State minimum wage, or a rate calculated by the County using the Consumer Price Index (CPI)," the county said in a release.

The increase is separate from Chicago's minimum wage, however. The city's minimum wage changes in July each year and is currently at $16.20 an hour for non-tipped workers.

"This change reflects Cook County’s commitment to advancing health and wealth equity through labor protections that safeguard the County’s most vulnerable workers," the county said in a release.

County employees are covered by minimum wage ordinance if:

They are over the age of 18 and work for an employer in Cook County for at least two hours in any two-week period, and

The employer has four or more employees (or employs domestic workers), and

The employer maintains a business facility in Cook County or is issued a business license by Cook County.