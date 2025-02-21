chicago news

Illinois Amber Alert canceled after 8-year-old boy abducted in Chicago found

The boy was taken from the 7100 block of South Eberhart in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood and last seen around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Amber Alert

By Izzy Stroobandt

An 8-year-old boy was found after he was abducted from Chicago's South Side, triggering an Illinois Amber Alert from the Chicago Police Department early Friday morning, authorities said.

The boy was taken from the 7100 block of South Eberhart in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood and last seen around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Amber Alert.

At around 4:30 a.m. Friday, the Amber Alert was canceled when the boy was found "unharmed," according to the Amber Alert.

Police sources told NBC Chicago the child was found near 82nd and Damen and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

