Illinois Aldi stores sold fruit linked to deadly Listeria outbreak

Several retailers, including companies with stores in Illinois, sold fruit that has been linked to a Listeria outbreak that’s left one person dead and at least 10 others hospitalized.

According to officials, the recalled fruit was sold at Publix, Wal-Mart and Albertsons locations in numerous states, and was also sold at Aldi’s locations across the country, including in Illinois.

Illinois is one of at least seven states where cases of Listeria have been reported amid the outbreak.

Officials are urging vigilance on the part of the public. While the recalled food is past its expiration date, some consumers may have frozen fruit, and the freezing process does not kill Listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall alert.

Anyone who has eaten recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms, as it can take up to 70 days for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, headache, and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and those with compromised immune systems are at risk for serious illness and life-threatening infection.

The recalled items include individual peaches and two-pound bags of peaches, nectarines and plums sold between May 1 and Nov. 15 of this year.

PLU stickets on fruit labeled USA-E-U containing the numbers:

Yellow Peach – 4044 or 4038

White Peach – 4401

Yellow Nectarine – 4036 or 4378

White Nectarine – 3035

Red Plum – 4042

Black Plum – 4040

HMC Farms peaches, plums or nectarines were sold in HMC Farms-branded bags. Signature Farms peaches and nectarines were also sold in branded bags.

Anyone with any of the recalled fruit is asked to throw it away immediately.