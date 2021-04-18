Illinois Administers Over 8M COVID Vaccines, Crossing Major Milestone

Illinois health officials crossed a major milestone Sunday in the fight against COVID-19.

The state has administered over 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 9,930,945 doses, as of Sunday.

Health officials reported 115,330 vaccinations administered statewide in the last day, according to the latest data. Saturday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 125,146 doses.

Illinois also reported 2,666 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 115,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Sunday brings the state total to 1,302,241 cases since the pandemic began. The 10 additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,663, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 70,106 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21.7 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity dropped Sunday, with 4% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also dropped to 4.7%, according to IDPH data.

As of midnight, 2,127 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 510 are in ICU beds and 209 are currently on ventilators in the state.