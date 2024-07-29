Illinois abortion clinics brace for another surge after Iowa abortion law takes effect

Demand for abortions in Illinois continues to surge. According to the latest available data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, between 2015 and 2022, there are five times as many people traveling from out of state to Illinois for abortion care.

On Monday, Iowa's strict abortion ban went into effect, which will likely result in even more patients crossing state lines.

"Since the news of the Iowa ban was released, we have seen a 165% increase in support requests from Iowans. That was while abortion was still legal in Iowa. We can only expect that number to pretty drastically increase," said Megan Jayifo, executive director for Chicago Abortion Fund (CAF).

CAF is a nonprofit organization that provides financial and logistical support for people seeking abortion care in Illinois.

Since the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Jayifo says they provided support to 200 to 300 people a week. In the last month, the numbers have shot up to 400 or 500 people a week.

"Since Dobbs, we have spent over $7 million in procedural costs, appointment costs, medication abortion costs and all of the wraparound supports associated with getting to an appointment," said Jayifo.

"That's a lot of money going out the door. We have been very, very grateful we have not had to turn a single person away since July of 2019. However, this week, we are drastically shrinking our service area to be able to support people here in our state first."

That means the organization will prioritize people traveling to Illinois as well as patients from Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Arkansas.

Across the country, four states ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, and 14 states have near-total bans at all stages of pregnancy, resulting in more people traveling farther to seek care.

"We have certainly seen an increase in folks from out of state, sometimes edging out our ability to take care of as many Illinoisans," said Dr. Allison Cowett, the medical director at Family Planning Associates.

"Prior to the Dobbs decision, we were seeing about, on average 12% of patients coming from out of state. That number increased immediately following, up to about 30% of patients."

Dr. Cowett said restrictions in states across the country have a direct impact on states like Illinois where abortion is legal and protected.

On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker posted on X, "Iowa’s disturbing 6-week abortion ban goes into effect today. Here in Illinois, we will welcome our Iowan neighbors for reproductive freedom and whatever care they need. Please know - as you work to maneuver around this dangerous and unjust law - we are here for you."

Dr. Cowett said they've had to staff up and expand their space to meet demand.

"We are seeing significantly more patients in general. Our staff went from 40 to 60 people almost immediately following Dobbs. We increased our footprint in the building in terms of increased square footage."

"We are doing our absolute best to keep waiting times low and provide the best access we can for both Illinois patients and folks out of state," said Dr. Cowett.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois says 25-30% of its patients now come from out of state.

Prior to Iowa's abortion law taking effect, Planned Parenthood of Illinois President and CEO Jennifer Welch said that already 16 of their 18 health centers received requests for care from patients in Iowa.

"Because abortion bans don’t stop people from getting abortions, they just put increased barriers and challenge on patients to get the care they need," said Welch.

"We have been planning for this latest round of restrictions for a very long time, so we do not anticipate that there will be a longer wait for patients from Illinois or any of the other states where patients are forced to travel here from."

Iowa's abortion law prohibits abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, which is roughly at six weeks. There are limited exceptions in cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormality or when the life of the mother is in danger. Previously, abortion in Iowa was legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The Iowa Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling in June reiterated that there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the state.

“There is no right more sacred than life,” Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said in June. "I'm glad that the Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the will of the people of Iowa."