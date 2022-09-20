Illinois 2022 Fall Colors Trip Planner Released As Colors Begin to Change

With the official start of fall just days away, Illinois' Office of Tourism and Department of Natural Resources collaborated for their annual Fall Colors Trip Planner, informing residents and tourists of the peak times to see fall colors in each part of Illinois.

The tracker is an interactive tool that displays the progress of fall colors by region within a specific time frame.

As Illinois is home to multiple climates, the leaves will not change at the same time across the state, with colors expected to turn later on in the season in the southern parts of the state.

This year's trip planner forecasts these peak times for the following regions in Illinois:

Northern Illinois: Second week of October

Central Illinois: Middle of October

Southern Illinois: Last week of October

According to the state's tourism office, the planner will also be updated weekly throughout the season, featuring fall-related trip ideas for residents in every corner of the state.

Among the fall recommendations are visits to Lisle's Morton Arboretum or Bengston's Pumpkin Farm in Homer Glen for those in the suburbs.

For Illinoisans perhaps looking to make a trek down south, Shawnee National Forest's scenic bluffs and majestic rock formations serve as the perfect backdrop for fall's changing colors.

More fall-related trips and information can be found here.