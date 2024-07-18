Illinois' 1st 2024 human West Nile virus case reported in suburbs

A suburban Cook County woman was identified as Illinois’ first human case of the West Nile virus this year, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday.

The woman, in her 60s, developed symptoms of the mosquito-borne illness in mid-June, officials said. Her test results are pending confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year, 119 people contracted West Nile virus in Illinois, six of them died, the IDPH said.

At least 360 mosquito batches and 16 birds have tested positive for West Nile virus so far this year in 33 counties, according to the health department.

Humans are commonly infected with West Nile virus through mosquito bites. Mosquitos contract the virus through feeding on infected birds.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, but four out of five people may not show symptoms, the IDPH said. Symptoms can last from a few days to a few weeks.

Rare cases can include severe illnesses, brain infections, paralysis or death.

Health officials urge people to take several steps to fight West Nile virus exposure: ensure tight-fitting doors and windows; wear shoes, long pants and long sleeves when outdoors, and apply insect repellent; and report areas of standing water that may produce mosquitoes.